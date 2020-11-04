 Skip to main content
Mason wins election to Coles County Board seat
Mason wins election to Coles County Board seat

CHARLESTON — Democrat Gail Mason was the winner in the only contested race for a Coles County Board seat Tuesday.

Unofficial votes totals posted Tuesday showed Mason, a Democrat, with 485 votes while Republican Marvin Mirick had 237.

Mason won the seat representing county board District 12 in Charleston.

Contacted Tuesday, she said she received "good feedback" from district residents about her running for the seat.

"People seemed to think I would be a good voice on the board," she said, adding that she was surprised by the outcome's margin.

Mirick couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Mason and Mirick were running to replace county board member Brian Marvin, a Republican who didn't seek re-election.

Winning seats in other county board districts were newcomer Darrell Cox and current board members Travis Coffey, John Doty, Rick Shook and Brandon Bell, all Republicans.

