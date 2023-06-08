MATTOON — The city has applied to have AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps workers build a 5-mile trail system this fall in 110 acres of woodland at Lake Paradise.

If the application is approved, the city plans to provide lodging for the 8 to 12 needed AmeriCorps workers at Camp New Hope at nearby Lake Mattoon to the south.

Community Development and Planning Manager Alex Benishek gave an update on the Lake Paradise project during the Mattoon City Council meeting Tuesday evening. He said this project is part of a larger goal of eventually creating connections from the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail in town to Lake Paradise and then to Lake Mattoon.

"In order to better incentivize that, you need things to do at both lakes," Benishek said. He added that, "Quality of life as an economic development strategy is a really great thing for our community from a planning perspective and an employee recruitment perspective. The more things to do, the more people want to be here."

Mayor Rick Hall said the project would restore a former section of trail at Lake Paradise and give people a safer way to hike along the east side without needing to walk next to the busy Lake Road.

"We are going to open that back up again and give people the ability to walk around Lake Paradise, virtually," Hall said. The preliminary plan projects that the trails would be 500-1,000 feet from the nearest residences.

Benishek said the city applied on Tuesday to have the AmeriCorps crew work on the project from Sept. 15-Nov. 7 while staying in two cabins at Camp New Hope. The council voted to allocate up to $9,000 from the city's video gambling revenue fund for lodging expenses while the crew is building the trail system.

"I think that is going to be a great look for Lake Paradise," said council member Jim Closson. He added that bringing more hikers to Lake Paradise will help with keeping watch over this rural area.

Susan Harding, who lives at the north end of Lake Paradise, said while taking part in the meeting remotely that this area already has trouble with illegal dumping, drug dealing and other illicit behavior.

Harding supports increasing recreating at Lake Paradise, but feels that building a trail at the north end of the lake would result in more dangerous activity there. She asked the city to consult with lake residents before moving forward on this project.

Benishek said later that if AmeriCorps approves the application this summer, the city will hold a public meeting on the project before it finalizes plans for the trail system and begins construction. Benishek said he believes that bringing more hikers to Lake Paradaise will also help bring more supervision to this area.

"If you have invested community members who are out there enjoying a community amenity, they are going to be more likely to step up and get in the way of folks who are trying to dump waste and do other things," Benishek said.

Looking back at Lake Paradise Concrete apron Lake Paradise road potholes Paradise parsonage Pumping station Silted-in area Spillway.jpg