Mattoon approves fire, police personnel changes

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council has approved a series of firefighter and police officer personnel changes necessitated by two retirements, and it has honored the retirees.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the council honored retiring Engineer Ronnie Spurgeon for his more than 21 years with the Mattoon Fire Department and retiring Lt. Donald Sweeney for his more than 23 years with Mattoon Police Department.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said Spurgeon has always been a "workhorse" with the department and he single-handedly built up their fire inspection efforts over the years. He said these efforts ensure that exit lights and other means of helping occupants safely evacuate buildings are in place.

"(Spurgeon) always gave 100%. I could always count on him," Hilligoss said.

Police Chief Sam Gaines said Sweeney held a variety of roles in the department over the years, including being assigned as a drug case investigator with the East Central Illinois Task Force. Sweeney is known for his consistent reliability as a command officer and for mentoring younger officers.

The council approved promoting Firefighter Anderton Cole to driver/engineer to fill the vacancy created by Spurgeon's retirement, and hiring Logan Ratliff of Lerna and Spencer Romine of Tuscola as probationary firefighters. Hilligoss noted that Cole will serve as one of the department's fire inspectors, carrying on Spurgeon's role.

In addition, the council voted to promote Officer Devin Patterson to sergeant to help fill the vacancy created by Sweeney's retirement.

Regarding the police department, the council also approved purchasing 34 replacement bulletproof vests from Larry J. Fredericks LLC for $35,720 using safety funds.

The council also voted to purchase 75 square feet of land at the southwest corner of DeWitt Avenue and Logan Street from Timothy Tutt for $90. The purchase ordinance reports that the city will use this land to make sidewalk and handicap ramp improvements.

