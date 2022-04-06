Mattoon approves sports complex funding agreement with AJM

MATTOON — By the narrowest of margins, the Mattoon City Council has agreed to assist with funding studies and legal services related to the planned Lincoln Land of Sports Complex.

Mayor Rick Hall and council members Dave Cox and Sandra Graven voted in favor of the funding agreements, while council members David Phipps and Jim Closson voted against them after much discussion during Tuesday's council meeting.

At the core of the issue was the lack of information being shared about the project, which calls for the development of the sports complex and additional retail, restaurant and hotel development on approximately 95 acres of property located southwest of the Interstate 57 and Charleston Avenue interchange.

“I respectfully have about three or four issues with this particular motion, and of course the next two,” Phipps said. “Some of the language, obviously, I have issues with as far as paying for a portion of the cost on the project which we really haven’t discussed as a council."

The council voted on three proposals, each garnering a 3-2 vote.

The first proposal authorized a preliminary funding agreement with the project's developer, AJM LLC, to assist with some of the initial costs, with the city being reimbursed at some point for its contribution.

The second proposal approved funding for the analysis of economic and revenue impacts, with an estimated cost of $5,625.

The third proposal called for the hiring of Thompson Coburn LLP for special legal services, at an initial budget ranging between $35,000 and $45,000, not exceeding $45,000 without further discussion and approval from the city.

“We can’t make a decision on the project until we get the information. We can’t get the information until we hire the people to do it. So the city is not necessarily incurring any expenses here because AJM has agreed to reimburse us for those,” Hall said. “If we don’t do these things, then the project is off. There’s no point in discussing it.”

Out-of-pocket expenses incurred for the payment of consultants and advisers including, but not limited to, attorneys, planners and financial consultants, can be paid directly or reimbursed to the city by AJM under the direction of the city, Hall said.

Phipps said the city could look toward “private ownership” as an option instead of only having two financial avenues that include the city. He also relayed concerns about not having a meeting held or scheduled on the topic of the project.

Hall said there have not been any formal agreements made yet, but mentioned that if the city moves forward and plans for the sports complex, it would need an assessment and data to present to the public.

Closson asked if the city would have any input on the research related to the study, and questioned the financial risks of inflation and other complexities as the project gets going.

“We have to look at it as being bold, do our calculated assessment, do our due diligence, and come up with a plan,” Cox said. “Some of the things you talked about, we need more police officers and we need to work in public works and so forth, in order to do that … we need economic development.”

In other business, the council:

Approved the continuance of a local state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Resident David Meyers showed his petition to have the safety hazards at Cunningham Park be reviewed before playground equipment is installed in May;

Ratified the re-appointment of Joe Tilman to the Electrical Commission with a term ending April 30, 2026;

Ratified the re-appointment of John Hedges as trustee to the Police Pension Board with a term ending April 30, 2024;

Ratified the re-appointments of Bernie deBuhr, Amanada Perdomo and Robert Shamdin to the Revolving Loan Fund Committee with terms ending April 30, 2024;

Awarded the DeWitt Avenue Resurfacing Project bid of $1,320,206.51 from Howell Paving Inc., of Mattoon for work to be done from 14th Street to Logan Street;

Awarded the Logan Street Sidewalk Crossing Project bid of $131,308.20 from Fuller-Wente of Mattoon;

Approved a proposal from Upchurch Group for the preparations and specifications for Phase 1 of the Little Wabash Drainage Piping Project Phase for $35,000;

Authorized the sale of Lots 16 and 17 in Lake Paradise Subdivision, otherwise known as 3361 Pana Lane, to Judy Titko, the current owner of a home leased on the premises;

Authorized the release and vacation of an easement located at 1020 N. 13th Street to Howell Asphalt Company;

Authorized the employment of Hunter D. Laughhunn as a probationary patrol officer for the Mattoon Police Department;

Approved the appointment of probationary firefighter Jedidiah Donaldson to regular employment;

Granted a variance at 9106 County Highway 13 to allow construction of a pole barn with a greater area than the primary residence;

Amended a municipal code to remove location restrictions for cannabis businesses. This allows adult-use dispensing organizations to be located within 1,500 feet of a pre-existing dispensary and removes the 500-foot restriction from daycares, places of worship, parks or group homes.

