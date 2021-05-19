 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon approves water rate increase, hears nuisance ordinance update
0 comments
alert top story

Mattoon approves water rate increase, hears nuisance ordinance update

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council approved a 1% increase in water and sewer rates Tuesday, and it heard a nuisance ordinance case update regarding property along West Broadway Avenue.

Regarding water and sewer rates, Public Works Director Dean Barber said during the meeting that the city plans to implement small rate increases every year or so instead of waiting several years and implementing a large increase. He said these increases will help shore up the city's water and sewer funds, which provide money for infrastructure projects.

"We have seen a significant decrease in revenue over the course of the last couple of years," Barber said.

Earlier Tuesday, Barber said the city lost its second biggest water service customer when LSC Communications closed in 2020 and previously lost a big customer when GE Lighting closed in 2017. He said the small rate increases will help the city offset this lost revenue and keep up with inflation.

Water use rates in the city limits for each billing period will increase to $4.19 per 100 cubic feet of water for the first 2,000 cubic feet or less; to $3.34 per 100 for the next 298,000 cubic feet; and to $2.65 per 100 for use over 300,000 cubic feet.

For sewer service rates in the city limits, a fee of $1.89 per bill will be charged for all users. A rate of $6.74 per 100 cubic feet of water use will be charged for all domestic users.

Eastern Illinois student, police reach settlement in rest-area takedown

Regarding the nuisance ordinance cases, City Attorney Daniel Jones gave an update on action the city has taken in court on property filled with bricks and salvaged building materials in the 2100-2400 blocks of Broadway. Demolition contractor Tim Quackenbush owns this property.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jones said Circuit Judge Mark Bovard held a hearing Friday on the 2018 zoning code violation charge and is now set to conduct an inspection July 26 at the property in question west of the former Brian's Place building. He said a visit to this site, which was once a brickyard, will provide a better visual than just seeing photographic evidence.

"I think a site visit is going to be great. The judge will be able to take it all in at once," Jones said.

The judge also held a hearing on the 2020 improper fencing charge for property that is lined by shipping containers along the south side of Broadway. A verdict is pending.

Mattoon declares Lake Land Women's Basketball Laker Day

Other council actions included:

  • Accepting the low bid of $205,158 from B&T Drainage for installing 1,500 feet of 6-inch water main this summer near Mattoon High School. The city plans to cover the project costs via the water fund.
  • Approving concrete work plans for the Wolf Park expansion, which is using an adjacent lot where the former Checker Top Cab building was recently demolished.
  • Appointing probationary police Officer Benjamin deBuhr to regular employment status.
  • Hiring Varsity Striping for $37,797 for pavement marking.
  • Allocating a $10,000 hotel/motel tax fund grant for the Mattoon Babe Ruth Ohio Valley 11-year-olds tournament July 22-26; and $4,700 to Mattoon High School for the Craig Dixon Golf Invite Sept. 10-11 and the Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament Dec. 27-29.
  • Appointing David Skocy to the Board of Fire & Police Commissioners.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: First responders gather outside Urbana hospital after office is killed

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News