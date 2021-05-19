Mattoon approves water rate increase, hears nuisance ordinance update

Water use rates in the city limits for each billing period will increase to $4.19 per 100 cubic feet of water for the first 2,000 cubic feet or less; to $3.34 per 100 for the next 298,000 cubic feet; and to $2.65 per 100 for use over 300,000 cubic feet.

For sewer service rates in the city limits, a fee of $1.89 per bill will be charged for all users. A rate of $6.74 per 100 cubic feet of water use will be charged for all domestic users.

Regarding the nuisance ordinance cases, City Attorney Daniel Jones gave an update on action the city has taken in court on property filled with bricks and salvaged building materials in the 2100-2400 blocks of Broadway. Demolition contractor Tim Quackenbush owns this property.

Jones said Circuit Judge Mark Bovard held a hearing Friday on the 2018 zoning code violation charge and is now set to conduct an inspection July 26 at the property in question west of the former Brian's Place building. He said a visit to this site, which was once a brickyard, will provide a better visual than just seeing photographic evidence.

"I think a site visit is going to be great. The judge will be able to take it all in at once," Jones said.