 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MATTOON COUNCIL

Mattoon City Council approves $6.7 million north-side sewer line project

  • 0
  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

Rev. Matthew Froeschle discussed plans for creating an environmentally friendly prayer garden at First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon.

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The City Council approved the $6.7 million next phase of a multiyear project Tuesday that aims to improve the sanitary and storm sewer system on the north side of town.

The council authorized a loan agreement with the Illinois Environmental Protection Association to fund this sewer work and hired Stark Excavating of Bloomington to carry it out, plus Crawford, Murphy & Tilly of Springfield to provide construction engineering assistance as needed.

"It's a requirement by Illinois EPA that we capture the storm overflows from our system on the north side of town and convey it to the treatment facility, which we constructed (in 2016-2017) on North Sixth Street near Riley Creek," said Public Works Director Dean Barber during the council meeting.

Stark Excavating will install 6,600 feet of piping to connect the combined sewer overflow treatment facility at 2521 N. Sixth St. to the overflow locations. The contractor also will construct new dedicated sanitary sewers in this area on 10th and 11th streets from Piatt Avenue north, and will convert the existing sewer system there to dedicated storm sewers.

People are also reading…

Barber said the work will begin in July and take a year to complete. He said the project's subsequent phase will require right-of-way negotiations on the north side and another IEPA loan application. He said the entire IEPA mandated project has been planned for 12 years and will ultimately cost $20 million. The city plans to pay off the IEPA loans over time with water and sewer revenue. 

In other matters, the council voted to employ Ashley Orr and Blake Craft as probationary patrol officers to fill staffing vacancies in the Mattoon Police Department, effective July 6.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chief Sam Gaines said Orr is a Mattoon native and Army veteran who currently works for the Coles County Sheriff's Office. He said Craft is a Charleston native who has been working in construction. Both are Eastern Illinois University graduates.

Other council actions included:

• Purchasing a 2021 truck-mounted sewer jet/vacuum from Coe Equipment of Rochester for $378,131 through water and sewer fund revenue.

• Approving plans for the reconstruction of the 14th Street alley return behind the First Mid Bank & Trust building at 1321 Charleston Ave.

• Approving plans for replacing the primary pump at the waste water treatment plant.

• Allocating a $2,500 hotel/motel tax fund grant to the Coles County Modified Midget Racing Association in support of the June 15 Tuesday Night Throw Down and $1,000 to the Rabbit Renegades RBA in support of the July 23-24 Summer Rabbit Show.

PHOTOS: Coles County Flag Day 2021

Several activities were held on Monday, June 14 for Flag Day in Coles County.

1 of 8
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News