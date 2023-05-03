MATTOON — The city has a new four-year contract with Mattoon Firefighters Association Local 691 following a 16-month bargaining process that concluded with arbitration.

The City Council voted Tuesday night to approve this contract, effective retroactively May 1, 2022-April 30, 2026. It includes a union requested 2.75% wage increase in year one, 2.5% in year two, and 4% in years three and four. The city agrees with the initial raises but had sought a two-year contract.

In a related matter, the council approved reducing the number of fire apparatus engineers from 12 to nine by leaving vacant posts unfilled. The union had objected to this measure.

Arbitrator Barry Simon's April 14 opinion called for adopting the union's requested contract duration and raises, and the city's requested position reduction. Mayor Rick Hall said Tuesday night that he felt it was a good sign for the contract that neither party achieved all of its aims.

The arbitrator also directed that the city adopt the union's proposal to add Good Friday and employees' birthdays as paid holidays, and adopt the union's proposal to maintain the status quo on health insurance.

Council member Dave Cox thanked City Administrator Kyle Gill, Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss, and union President Bart Owen and the bargaining unit for all of their work on getting a new contract.

"I think there have been some good things that have come out of this," Cox said, adding that dialog and listening between the two parties has improved. "I think there are some things going in a good direction."

Owen has said the union is happy with the contract overall. He has said the pay raises will provided parity with the city's police and public works unions, while the four-year duration will provide stability.

In other matters, the council approved hiring The Upchurch Group of Mattoon to provide design services for connecting the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail to the north end of McFall Road. The council also allocated $35,000 in city motor fuel tax revenue to pay for these services.

Mattoon has been awarded a $150,000 state grant for the construction of the bike trail connection to the hotels along Broadway Avenue East at McFall. This connecting path will run north from McFall 0.29 miles between farm fields to the existing bike trail.

The council also approved applying for a $80,000 state grant to create a wheelchair accessible kayak launch at the Lake Mattoon Marina. The city would provide a 10% match from its video gaming funds.

"It's a great opportunity to expand amenities at Lake Mattoon," said Community Development and Planning Manager Alex Benishek, adding that he has received more than 100 letters of support.

Benishek said Mattoon is interested in using the same rental partner as Lake Charleston, where its new kayaks generated $1,500 within 10 days this spring. He said Mattoon is also working with AmeriCorps on a potential Lake Paradise trail development project this fall.

"There are a lot of good things happening at the lakes thanks to a lot of hard work from a lot of people," Mayor Hall said.

The council also approved plans for the Lafayette Sidewalk Project from Logan Street to Crestview Subdivision. The bid opening is scheduled for May 24 for this work, which will be paid from city capital project funds.

This project includes sidewalk construction and repairs on both sides of Lafayette Avenue from Logan to Odd Fellow Road. The work also includes new ramps and crosswalks at the Lafayette intersections with Crestview Drive and Odd Fellow Road.