Mattoon City Council approves Dunkin, career training center project requests

MATTOON — The City Council on Tuesday approved requests related to the development of a Dunkin' in front of the Cross County Mall and a regional career training center downtown.
In addition, Mayor Rick Hall reported that addressing motorized bicycle safety concerns will be among the topics discussed at the council's strategic planning public meeting on June 22.
Regarding the planned Dunkin' doughnut and coffee shop, the council approved property owner Rural King's request to subdivide the entire mall property into four lots. The largest of the lots is for the mall itself while the other three are occupied by the Alamo Steak House & Saloon, a cleared space where a Taco Bell had been located, and the Title Max building.
City Administrator Kyle Gill said the subdivision will give Rural King more flexibility in developing the various lots. In the near term, a Dunkin' franchiser has announced plans to construct a location this year on the former Taco Bell lot along Broadway Avenue East next to the mall's central entrance.
Regarding the planned regional career training center, the Mattoon school district requested a special use permit to develop a Regional Innovation Center for area high school students in a former Consolidated Communications building at 121 S. 17th St. Superintendent Tim Condron said the district hopes to open the center in this six-story building by August 2022.
Council member Dave Cox said he commends the district for having the vision for a project that will help students from Mattoon and the surrounding area.
"I think it's going to pay dividends over and over again," Cox said.
Council member Sandra Graven said she too feels that the Regional Innovation Center is a worthwhile project, but asked the district to be mindful that the parking there does not impede access to nearby businesses downtown.
Regarding motorized bicycles, Hall said he intends to place discussion of stepping up rules for motorized bicycles on the planning meeting's agenda because he has heard concerns about these bikes from several community members.
"There has already been accidents. We need to do something. We need to address the issue," Hall said.
Other council actions included:
- Hiring Fuller-Wente, Inc. of Mattoon for $133,268 to replace 12 low flow or broken fire hydrants along Broadway, Charleston, Western Avenue, and Richmond avenues through water fund revenue.
- Promoting Ethan Ervin to Waste Water Treatment Plant superintendent and employing Christopher Phillips as a plant operator.
- Allocating a $15,000 hotel/motel tax fund grant to Mattoon Babe Ruth Baseball in support of the Mattoon Babe Ruth Ohio Valley 11-year-olds tournament on July 22-26 and $4,569 to the Lake Mattoon Sailing Association for the Lake Mattoon Y Flyer Riviera Regatta on June 11-13.
- Reappointing Clay Dean, Teresa Righter and Chris Pilson to the Mattoon Public Library Board.