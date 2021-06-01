Mattoon City Council approves Dunkin, career training center project requests

Regarding the planned regional career training center, the Mattoon school district requested a special use permit to develop a Regional Innovation Center for area high school students in a former Consolidated Communications building at 121 S. 17th St. Superintendent Tim Condron said the district hopes to open the center in this six-story building by August 2022.

Council member Dave Cox said he commends the district for having the vision for a project that will help students from Mattoon and the surrounding area.

"I think it's going to pay dividends over and over again," Cox said.

Council member Sandra Graven said she too feels that the Regional Innovation Center is a worthwhile project, but asked the district to be mindful that the parking there does not impede access to nearby businesses downtown.

Regarding motorized bicycles, Hall said he intends to place discussion of stepping up rules for motorized bicycles on the planning meeting's agenda because he has heard concerns about these bikes from several community members.