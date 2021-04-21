Mattoon City Council approves grants for downtown projects, summer events

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council has approved grants for repairing two downtown buildings, including the former Thrifty Drug Store site, and for resuming softball tournaments and other summer events.

The council also has approved a $19.5 million balanced budget for 2021-22, the city's first balanced budget in three years. The council took these actions during its meeting Tuesday night, during which it also heard a report about the fire Monday at the eight-unit apartment building at 15th Street and Champaign Avenue.

Regarding the building repairs, the council voted to allocate grants from downtown tax increment financing (TIF) district revenues for these projects. Jasper Holdings LLC of Mattoon will receive up to $40,000 annually over a three-year period for repairs at the three-story Thrifty building, 1632 Broadway Ave., which houses a State Beauty Supply location on its first floor.

"We plan to renovate the façade of the building. We’re going to do our best to preserve as much of the original look of the building as possible," Jasper manager Evan Drummond said Wednesday.