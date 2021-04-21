Mattoon City Council approves grants for downtown projects, summer events

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council has approved grants for repairing two downtown buildings, including the former Thrifty Drug Store site, and for resuming softball tournaments and other summer events.
The council also has approved a $19.5 million balanced budget for 2021-22, the city's first balanced budget in three years. The council took these actions during its meeting Tuesday night, during which it also heard a report about the fire Monday at the eight-unit apartment building at 15th Street and Champaign Avenue.
Regarding the building repairs, the council voted to allocate grants from downtown tax increment financing (TIF) district revenues for these projects. Jasper Holdings LLC of Mattoon will receive up to $40,000 annually over a three-year period for repairs at the three-story Thrifty building, 1632 Broadway Ave., which houses a State Beauty Supply location on its first floor.
"We plan to renovate the façade of the building. We’re going to do our best to preserve as much of the original look of the building as possible," Jasper manager Evan Drummond said Wednesday.
Drummond said they are also updating the building elevator so they will be able to use the second and third floors. He said the upper floors will be renovated to accommodate professional office space.
"It's a great building downtown. Everybody is familiar with it. It has a lot of history there. It's a great project," said council member Dave Cox. "I am glad to see some work being done at that building, both of them, actually."
The council also approved a TIF grant agreement for reimbursing building owner Jarrick Honn of Mattoon up to $21,590 annually over a three-year period for structural repairs and façade improvements to the two-story building at 1622 Broadway Ave., the location of his War Zone role playing game store.
Regarding summer events, the council allocated a $18,000 hotel/motel tax fund grant to Mattoon Pride Softball for hosting four tournaments and $6,000 to the Mattoon YMCA for hosting three sporting events. The council also allocated a $3,000 festival grant to the YMCA for hosting the Run for the Bagel footrace.
"I'm glad that we are getting back to normal, somewhat," acting Mayor Sandra Graven said of COVID-19 public health restrictions easing on gatherings.
Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett estimated that these summer events will have an economic impact of approximately $300,000 through motel stays, restaurant meals and fuel purchases.
Regarding the budget, City Administrator Kyle Gill said the city eliminated a remaining projected deficit of $41,000 after adjusting for recently received figures for health insurance costs.
City officials have said the budget deficits in recent years have been caused by rising pension and other personnel costs and by flat revenues. The city reported that it's carrying over an approximately $1 million surplus into 2021-22 due to federal COVID-19 relief funding, the sale of a city parking lot, and better than expected sales tax revenue.
As for the blaze Monday, fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said police officers noticed the two-story apartment building was on fire while making a traffic stop in an adjacent alley and then started banging on doors to evacuate the occupants.
"It could have turned out completely different. We got pretty lucky," Hilligoss said. He noted that the fire, which was accidental in nature, only injured one occupant. He added that "The (firefighters) did a phenomenal job of getting up there, getting the fire knocked down and keeping the fire to the room of origin."