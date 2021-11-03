Mattoon City Council hears sports complex update

MATTOON — City officials have begun considering funding options for the street, sidewalk and utility line infrastructure needed for the planned Lincoln Land of Sports Complex.

The Mattoon City Council heard this report from Mayor Rick Hall during its meeting Tuesday night. Hall said the city has been looking into issuing bonds to ensure that the sports complex infrastructure work will not increase property taxes or take funding from other city projects. He said the city also has been putting together a committee to help with planning for the complex.

"We do have a lot of work ahead of us, but it certainly seems very doable at this point," Hall said.

Developer Sports Facilities Cos. announced plans on Oct. 21 for the construction of a $60 million sports and events complex on 96 acres at the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16. The plans call for developing a 126,000-square-foot indoor field house with basketball and volleyball courts and a family entertainment center; plus baseball, softball and multi-purpose fields on land donated by Mattoon-based Rural King.

Hall said city officials have seen a lot of interest from the public in the sports complex, adding they have given presentations on this development to Eastern Illinois University, Lake Land College, Sarah Bush Lincoln and other groups. He said more information is available at http://mattoonsportscomplex.com/.

In other matters, the council hired two probationary firefighters to fill vacancies within the Mattoon Fire Department and bring staffing to 28.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss said new firefighter Lucas Ruholl of Newton is a state licensed paramedic and certified basic operations firefighter, and has served as a volunteer firefighter in Dieterich and Sigel. He said Ruholl is an emergency medical services instructor at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and will continue to work there part time.

Hilligoss said new firefighter Kolton Rose of Sullivan is a state certified emergency medical technician, a volunteer firefighter in Sullivan, and a member of the Army National Guard.

The council also approved a revised engagement letter for legal services with City Attorney Daniel Jones, who was appointed in 2017. The revised agreement will continue Jones' service to May 1, 2025.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

