Mattoon City Council may hire 2 police officers, IT staff member

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council is scheduled to consider hiring two police officers and an assistant information technology director during its meeting on Tuesday.
City Administrator Kyle Gill said these hiring proposals were on the agenda for the Nov. 15 council meeting, but the votes needed to be postponed as a precaution because only four council members were present. At least four of the five members need to vote for a hiring for it to win approval.
Chief Jason Taylor has requested that the council hire the two new officers in order to help maintain staffing levels as the Mattoon Police Department prepares for the resignation of Officer Steve Bridges, effective in January, and the retirement of Capt. Ray Hall, effective in March.
Taylor has proposed hiring Robert Agney, currently employed with the Eastern Illinois University Police Department, and Justin Wienke, currently employed with the Tuscola Police Department, as patrol officers.
In addition, the council also will consider hiring Dalton Roberts as an assistant information technology director in the Computer Information Services Department. This new position will replace the information technology assistant position previously vacated by Troy Walker in 2017.
The full agenda for the meeting is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2020-12-01/.
Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, where access has been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely can go online to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC201201, meeting number (access code): 126 620 7601, meeting password 20819; or call 415-655-0001 and use the meeting number and password.
