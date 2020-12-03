Mattoon City Council, mayor candidate filing period set

MATTOON — The filing period for candidates for mayor and all four commissioner positions on the Mattoon City Council in the April 6 election is scheduled to start on Dec. 14.

The positions are currently held by Mayor Tim Gover and commissioners Dave Cox, Sandra Graven, Rick Hall and Preston Owen.

Filings will be accepted 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 14-18 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 21 in the city clerk's office at Mattoon City Hall, 208 N. 19th St.

More candidate filing information is available by calling the the clerk's office at (217) 235-5654 or by visiting https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/city-clerk/election-dates/.