Mattoon City Council, mayor candidates tackle economy, ambulance service at Sunday forum

MATTOON — Economic development, budget deficits and ambulance coverage were among the top issues discussed by Mattoon City Council and mayor candidates during a forum Sunday afternoon.
All four of the mayor candidates and eight of the 12 council candidates, plus a representative for one, participated in the Mattoon Moose Lodge forum, where they fielded questions from an audience of approximately 40 community members spread out in the bingo hall and an adjacent room.
Mayor candidates Rick Hall and Preston Owen, who both are incumbent council members, and newcomers Randy Hausle and Alex Walker were asked a few economic development questions, including how the city should partner with Coles Together.
Hall, a certified public accountant who has worked for Consolidated Communications and a law firm, said the city works closely with Coles Together's efforts to bring new manufacturing to the community. Hall said he would like to see a position established for marketing Mattoon to retail, service, technology and other types of business.
"We don't have a brand for the city of Mattoon," Hall said.
Owen, a certified public accountant with a law degree, and Walker, a freelance staff member for political campaigns in Illinois, sparred over the question of what they would say to promote Mattoon to prospective residents.
"If we are trying to sell Mattoon in the shape it's in right now, it's a hard sell," Walker said, after voicing concerns about the city's budget deficit and about business regulations that he feels are too strict.
"I don't think its a hard sell at all," Owen responded, going on to say that the city's emergency response and public works departments are well equipped and trained for serving the community. "I think it's a great place to live and a great place to raise a family."
When the candidates introduced themselves, Hausle said he wanted to note upfront that he was asked to run by firefighters. Hausle, a former firefighter who is now employed by the state, said he will work hard on all issues if elected and is particularly interested in getting the Mattoon Fire Department ambulance service reinstated.
"I think when the fire department runs (the ambulance service), it's a better service and it's more efficient," Hausle said. The city currently relies on a longtime private provider, the Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, for emergency medical calls in Mattoon.
The city ambulance service, shuttered in 2018, was also the focus of questions in the council forum, featuring incumbents Dave Cox and Sandra Graven and challengers James "Jim" Closson, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, Steve Ratliff, Rob Scheffer and Jennifer White. Community member Robb Perry represented George "Butch" Gullion, who retired from the city's water department. Candidates Zachary Haifley, David Phipps and Trent Seiler were not present.
Graven, a certified public accountant, said ending the ambulance service was a tough decision, but one the council made because this service was bringing in approximately $700,000 per year in revenue while costing $1.2 million to $1.5 million to operate.
"No business can operate at that rate of cost," Graven said. In addition to budget cutting, she said the city has been trying to increase revenue by promoting economic development through its work with the new Elevate entrepreneur center and other partners.
Ratliff, who works in the seed corn industry, said the city has been keeping its three former ambulances in storage when it should be putting them back into the field to serve the community and to generate revenue.
Closson, who works in risk management and loss control, said there needs to be "give and take" between the city and the firefighters union on negotiating a new contract. He said if the city were to reinstate the ambulance service, it still likely could not afford to employ the total of 30 firefighters called for by the current contract.
Cox, who works in automotive sales, said public safety is an important consideration in budget preparation but it includes police, streets and water infrastructure, as well as the fire department. He said the city is working to maintain stable staffing in these departments and trying to build public works back up after it has been "cut to the bone" for many years.
The council candidates also fielded questions about the city's budget deficit and economic development. Hay, who started a tile and hardwood flooring business after losing his previous job when the LSC Communications plant closed, said the city needs to develop a deficit reduction plan and step up its economic development efforts.
"I'm a firm believer that we can fix the budget. I believe there is room for (revenue) growth," Hay said.
Harris, who works at Anixter, said the city should leverage the community's assets, such as its three Interstate 57 interchanges and its education infrastructure, to promote "top line revenue growth" from economic development to help the city offset its budget costs.
Scheffer, owner of Scheff's Office Supplies, said the city staff has been through the budget "line item by line item" to cut costs and improve efficiency, but he feels it would be helpful to have an outside party with no vested interests help with this process.
White, owner of Bombshell salon, said she was motivated to run, in part, by there not being any candidates other than the incumbents in the last election. White said she is encouraged by how many candidates have filed to run this year.
"We are going in the right direction," White said, adding she also hopes more voters will turn out at the polls than the small percentage last time.
"Community involvement has got to increase," she said.