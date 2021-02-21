Mattoon City Council, mayor candidates tackle economy, ambulance service at Sunday forum

Graven, a certified public accountant, said ending the ambulance service was a tough decision, but one the council made because this service was bringing in approximately $700,000 per year in revenue while costing $1.2 million to $1.5 million to operate.

"No business can operate at that rate of cost," Graven said. In addition to budget cutting, she said the city has been trying to increase revenue by promoting economic development through its work with the new Elevate entrepreneur center and other partners.

Ratliff, who works in the seed corn industry, said the city has been keeping its three former ambulances in storage when it should be putting them back into the field to serve the community and to generate revenue.

Closson, who works in risk management and loss control, said there needs to be "give and take" between the city and the firefighters union on negotiating a new contract. He said if the city were to reinstate the ambulance service, it still likely could not afford to employ the total of 30 firefighters called for by the current contract.