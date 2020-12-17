Mattoon City Council member Preston Owen files to run for mayor, list of council candidates grows to 10

MATTOON — City Council member Preston Owen filed his nominating petition on Thursday to run for mayor, joining a mayoral race that so far also includes fellow council member Rick Hall.

In addition, the field of candidates for the four available positions on the council grew to 10 on Thursday with filings by Randy Hausle and David Phipps. The candidate filing period for the April 6 municipal election continues through Monday.

Owen was elected to the council in April 2013. He previously worked as city attorney-treasurer before resigning from that staff position in December 2012. On the council, Owen serves as commissioner for the finance department, which handles water/sewer service billing and virtually all other aspects of the city’s financial transactions.