Mattoon City Council member Preston Owen files to run for mayor, list of council candidates grows to 10

MATTOON — City Council member Preston Owen filed his nominating petition on Thursday to run for mayor, joining a mayoral race that so far also includes fellow council member Rick Hall.
In addition, the field of candidates for the four available positions on the council grew to 10 on Thursday with filings by Randy Hausle and David Phipps. The candidate filing period for the April 6 municipal election continues through Monday.
Owen was elected to the council in April 2013. He previously worked as city attorney-treasurer before resigning from that staff position in December 2012. On the council, Owen serves as commissioner for the finance department, which handles water/sewer service billing and virtually all other aspects of the city’s financial transactions.
Hall was appointed to the council in 2007 to fill a vacant commissioner position and he subsequently was elected to this post. Hall serves as the commissioner for public health and safety, which includes the Mattoon Fire Department, and he oversees the Mattoon Tourism and Arts Department.
The death of Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover on Dec. 3 at age 82 after 10 years in office has left that position without an incumbent going into the candidate filing period for the election. Owen is currently filling the role of mayor pro tem.
All four commissioner positions on the council will be up for election, too. The other two posts on the council are held by Dave Cox and Sandra Graven, who both filed this week to run for re-election.
The other six candidates who have filed so far to run for council are George "Butch" Gullion, Scott Harris, Dustin Hay, Steve Ratliff, Trent Seiler and Jennifer White.
