Mattoon City Council to appoint acting mayor at special meeting

MATTOON — The City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening to appoint a council member to serve as acting mayor following the death of Tim Gover on Dec. 3.
City Administrator Kyle Gill said the council has 30 days from the time a vacancy occurs in the mayor's office to appoint someone to handle all of that position's responsibilities on an acting basis until after a new mayor is elected and sworn in.
Gill said the individual who is appointed acting mayor from within the council's ranks can keep his or her position on the council or relinquish it. He said if the post is relinquished, the council could then appoint a community member to temporarily fill that seat. However, he said, the council in that case might leave the seat open because the April 6 election is coming up soon and several weeks would be needed to go through the selection process for a replacement council member.
Gover died at age 82 after 10 years in office. Council member Preston Owen, as finance commissioner on the council, has been serving as mayor pro tem since then to carry out the duties of the mayor on a temporary basis. The other three council members are Dave Cox, Sandra Graven, and Rick Hall.
Support Local Journalism
Tuesday's special council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall. The council is set to discuss the appointment of an acting mayor in closed session before reconvening in open session to vote on this proposal.
Access to City Hall is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely by going online to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC201222, meeting number (access code): 126 823 5235, meeting password: 20819; or by calling (415) 655-0001 and using the meeting number and password.
Rob Stroud's 5 memorable stories from 2020
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.