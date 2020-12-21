Mattoon City Council to appoint acting mayor at special meeting

MATTOON — The City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening to appoint a council member to serve as acting mayor following the death of Tim Gover on Dec. 3.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said the council has 30 days from the time a vacancy occurs in the mayor's office to appoint someone to handle all of that position's responsibilities on an acting basis until after a new mayor is elected and sworn in.

Gill said the individual who is appointed acting mayor from within the council's ranks can keep his or her position on the council or relinquish it. He said if the post is relinquished, the council could then appoint a community member to temporarily fill that seat. However, he said, the council in that case might leave the seat open because the April 6 election is coming up soon and several weeks would be needed to go through the selection process for a replacement council member.