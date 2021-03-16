Updated: Mattoon City Council approves demolition plans for former Checker Top Cab station

Regarding the police promotions, the council promoted Lt. Jeremy Clark to captain, Sgt. John Hedges III to lieutenant, and Officer Alexander Hesse to sergeant. All three promotions will be effective March 27.

Chief Taylor, who will retire on March 31, said the city has been good to him and his family over the years and he thanked the council for its support. Deputy Chief Sam Gaines will take on the role of chief starting April 1.

"(Taylor) definitely raised the bar for the Mattoon Police Department during the last three years," Gaines said of Taylor's time as chief.

Capt. Hall thanked the community for its prayers and support during his recent battle with COVID-19 and with cancer before that.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I didn't want cancer to beat me. I wanted to beat cancer and retire on my own terms," Hall said.

The hearing before the regular meeting was on Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program grants offered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Elliott Furniture, Gaines Photography, Hubbartt’s Downtown Diner, Ice House Triple Nickel, JWP Strategic and Tacos Amigos each received $25,000; and Vitality Skin Care got $20,920.