Mattoon City Council to consider cannabis dispensary permit

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 20, to consider a permit request for a cannabis dispensary to open in the former Long John Silver's building.

In addition, the agenda for the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N 19th St., includes proposals to create a Remington Road-Interstate 57 business district as part of plans to develop a Mattoon Sports Complex in this area.

TC AppliCo, LLC of Chicago has petitioned for a special use permit to open a dispensary at 1208 Charleston Ave. Justice Cannabis Co. will operate the business there as a Bloc Dispensary. Justice Cannabis reports that it operates 12 dispensaries in five states, and has a cultivation site near Effingham.

"After a short ramping-up period, (the dispensary) will serve approximately 750 customers per week, with each purchaser staying between five-10 minutes at the dispensary and spending $75-$200 per transaction," the permit request said. The request added that the property's 25 parking spaces exceeds the 14 spaces required for this 2,700-square-foot building, which will be staffed by 10 employees at most at any time.

The request also reports that the dispensary will be staffed by up to three armed security guards during business hours and will be monitored by 30-50 high-definition cameras. Following state law, the request reported that entry will be restricted to those ages 21 and older and that on-site consumption will be prohibited.

In the permit ordinance, the city staff reported that the property's C3 service commercial district zoning allows for the operation of a dispensary with a special use permit and that the property meets the requirements of the city's cannabis sales ordinance. The requirements include that no dispensary be located within 1,000 feet of a public or private preschool or elementary or secondary school. The RISE Dispensaries location in Charleston is currently the only cannabis business operating in Coles County.

Regarding the proposed business district, the council will consider creating a district that will incorporate existing commercial businesses along both side of Route 16 on the west side of I-57. The district also will encompass the planned 110-acre sports complex site near the southwest corner of Route 16 and I-57, on land that will be donated by Mattoon-based Rural King, and 40 adjacent acres owned by Rural King that will be open to new commercial development.

The council also will consider establishing business district taxes there. These will include a 1% sales tax on items other than groceries, medications and medical supplies; and a 1% hotel tax on temporary lodging within the district. The city will use revenue from the district to fund street, sidewalk and water-sewer improvements there; and the planned Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. non-profit. will use this revenue to help pay back a bond issue as part of the financing for the $66.08 million complex.

In related matters, the council will consider annexing two strips of land totaling 6 acres along I-57 north of the Mattoon Golf & Country Club and amending the comprehensive plan to show that land east and south of Home Depot is zoned with a region commercial and residential designation instead of light industrial/business park.

Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC220920 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2556 024 8112 and password 20819.