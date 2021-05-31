Mattoon City Council to consider Dunkin' project request

MATTOON — The City Council on Tuesday will consider approving a request to subdivide space in front of the Cross County Mall for the development of a Dunkin's doughnut and coffee shop.

Rural King, which owns the mall property, has requested this subdivision change so that a franchiser can construct a Dunkin' location on a now vacant lot along Broadway Avenue East where a Taco Bell had been located.

The Mattoon Planning Commission voted last week to recommend that the council approve Rural King's request and the Mattoon school district's special use permit request for developing a career training center in the former Consolidated Communications' building downtown.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council also will consider the district's request for the planned Regional Innovation Center for area high school students at 121 S. 17th St. The school board voted April 13 to purchase this six-story building.