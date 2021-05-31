 Skip to main content
Mattoon City Council to consider Dunkin' project request
MATTOON — The City Council on Tuesday will consider approving a request to subdivide space in front of the Cross County Mall for the development of a Dunkin's doughnut and coffee shop.

Rural King, which owns the mall property, has requested this subdivision change so that a franchiser can construct a Dunkin' location on a now vacant lot along Broadway Avenue East where a Taco Bell had been located.

The Mattoon Planning Commission voted last week to recommend that the council approve Rural King's request and the Mattoon school district's special use permit request for developing a career training center in the former Consolidated Communications' building downtown.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council also will consider the district's request for the planned Regional Innovation Center for area high school students at 121 S. 17th St. The school board voted April 13 to purchase this six-story building.

DOWD: Mattoon Chamber to hold Annual Golf Classic

In other matters, the council will consider awarding the bid of $133,268 to Fuller-Wente, Inc. of Mattoon for the 2021 fire hydrant replacement contract.

"This project includes the replacement of 12 low flow, or broken, fire hydrants. The hydrants are located on Broadway Avenue, Charleston Avenue, Western Avenue, and Richmond Avenue," said Public Works Director Dean Barber in a report to the council. He added that the work will be paid from water fund revenue.

Other proposed council actions include:

Promoting Ethan Ervin to Waste Water Treatment Plant superintendent and employing Christopher Phillips as a plant operator.

Allocating a $15,000 hotel/motel tax fund grant to Mattoon Babe Ruth Baseball in support of the Mattoon Babe Ruth Ohio Valley 11-year-olds tournament on July 22-26 and $4,569 to the Lake Mattoon Sailing Association for the Lake Mattoon Y Flyer Riviera Regatta on June 11-13.

Reappointing Clay Dean, Teresa Righter and Chris Pilson to the Mattoon Public Library Board.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall. Community members can attend remotely, if they wish, by visiting https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210601 or calling 415-655-0001, meeting number: 1820 59 7818 and password: 20819. The full agenda is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/.

