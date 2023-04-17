MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday, April 18, to consider authorizing a project agreement for the planned sports complex at the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16.

The proposed agreement with the not-for-profit Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. outlines the acquisition, construction, financing and operation of a business district project under the city's Remington Road and I-57 Business District Plan, which the council approved on Sept. 20.

In addition, the proposed agreement also outlines the city transferring a portion of the business district tax revenues for use by Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. for a loan agreement securing business district revenue bonds from the Eastern Illinois Economic Development Authority to help fund project costs.

The ordinance that would enact the agreement reports Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. plans to use approximately 15 acres in the business district to develop and operate a sports complex, which would include infrastructure and public improvements.

"(The project will) provide increased recreational and sports activity opportunities for residents of Illinois, as well as regional sports tournaments, thereby enhancing tourism activity, increasing employment opportunities for residents of Illinois and attracting additional residents and additional economic development," the ordinance reports.

Mattoon-based Rural King has offered to donate land at the southwest corner of I-57 and Route 16, at the east end of a planned eastern extension of Remington Road, for use by the sports complex, while opening adjacent acreage for commercial development.

The city's Remington Road business district sales taxes include 1% taxes on sales of items and services in the district, plus a 1% occupation tax upon hotels. The revenue from these taxes can be transferred into a Remington Road tax allocation fund for paying or reimbursing costs of business district projects and obligations incurred in the payment of those costs.

Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. has requested that the Eastern Illinois Economic Development Authority issue business district revenue bonds and lend the proceeds to this not-for-profit corporation to finance a portion of the project costs.

Under the proposed project agreement, the city will provide a portion of the business district tax revenues for Mattoon Sports Complex, Inc. to pledge to the Eastern Illinois Economic Development Authority to meet the loan agreement terms. The authority will then assign these revenues to secure and provide for payment of the principal and interest of the bonds.

The ordinance reports that the bonds, the city's payment of the pledged business district revenues, and other obligations under the project agreement shall not constitute indebtedness of the city.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those wishing to attend remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC041823 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2554 735 8968 and password 20819. The full agenda is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2023-04-18/.