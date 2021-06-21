Mattoon City Council to discuss long-term planning goals

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, June 22, to discuss long-term planning goals for the city.

Scheduling this planning meeting was among the first actions that newly elected Mayor Rick Hall took after he was sworn into office on May 4 alongside the two new council members, Jim Closson and David Phipps, and the two returning ones, Dave Cox and Sandra Graven.

During the June 15 council meeting, Hall reminded those in attendance about the planning session.

"The purpose of that meeting is to look at some long-term development plans for the next four years," said Hall, who had previously served as a council member since 2007.

While the primary focus of the special meeting will be to give council members an opportunity to present their planning ideas, Hall said the directors of the city's various departments and members of the general public are also invited to provide planning input at the meeting.

"We will take comments on what everyone would like to see us accomplish over the next four years related to long-term issues, not day-to-day operations, but something we can be proud of that we accomplished during our terms in office."

The planning meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Lone Elm Room at the train depot, 1718 Broadway Ave. The Lone Elm Room is located at street level, next to the parking lot for the depot.

There are no discussion topics on the planning meeting agenda, but Hall has said previously that addressing safety concerns regarding motorized bicycle use on city streets will be among the issues that he wants to discuss. Hall has said that he and other city officials have been fielding complaints recently from community members about motorized bikes.

No actions are scheduled to be taken during this special meeting, other than continuing the Local State of Emergency ordinance that would enable the city to enact curfews or take other emergency actions if needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council must vote on this ordinance every time it meets until it is lifted.

