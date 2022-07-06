Mattoon City Council to hold special meeting on proposed sports complex

MATTOON — The City Council has scheduled a special meeting on Friday, July 8, to hear a presentation on the sports complex that has been proposed for property on the east side of town.

The council heard a brief report during its regular meeting Tuesday night about Friday's special meeting, where the sports complex presentation will be given by Blake Pierce, director of real estate and economic development for Rural King, and John Hansen, a director with the IRR Corporate and Public Finance Group.

City and local business leaders announced a proposal in early November for the development of a $60 million Lincoln Land of Sports Complex sports and events complex on 96 acres donated by the property owner, Mattoon-based Rural King, at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Interstate 57.

The proposal announced then includes an indoor field house with basketball and volleyball courts, plus a family entertainment center; baseball and softball diamonds and other fields; and space for additional entertainment and retail. The announcement reported that this project would be developed by Clearwater, Florida-based Sports Facilities Cos.

Although city's role in the development of the sports complex has not been finalized, the council voted on June 7 to look into the feasibility of creating a Remington Road business or tax increment financing district to fund road work and other infrastructure improvements in the vicinity of the project area.

"(Friday) will be the first time that the entire council has been able to meet as a group to ask questions collectively," said council member David Phipps on Wednesday, adding that they have asked questions individually.

Phipps said he has a lot of questions to ask as the numbers for the sports complex proposal continue to evolve.

"It will be interesting to hear what the promoters have to say and the finances," Phipps said. "We (on the council) need a lot more information to even able to take into consideration a vote."

No votes on the sports complex will be taken during Friday's special meeting, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those wishing to attend the meeting remotely can go to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC220708 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2555 335 4217 and password 20819.

Regarding the regular meeting Tuesday night, the council awarded the 2022 Dodge Grove Cemetery oil and chip contract to Earl Walker Company, Inc. of Sullivan for $30,337 and the 2022 striping contract to Varsity Striping of Champaign for $30,415.

"This year, we will be covering the last of the gravel roads in the cemetery," wrote Public Works Director Dean Barber in a report to the council. Regarding the striping, he said, "I would like to add the intersection at Sixth and Charleston, and the intersection at Ninth and Charleston to this year’s work since Illinois Department of Transportation has delayed the Illinois Route 16 resurfacing project."

In addition, the council approved plans for the City Hall tuckpointing project. Barber said in a report that this project includes masonry repairs to the top seven feet of the masonry walls at City Hall. He said there is approximately 4,000 square feet of work to be performed.

The council also appointed probationary Officers Ashley Orr and Blake Craft to regular employment status with the Mattoon Police Department, promoting David Ollesch to lead operator at the Water Treatment Plant, and hiring Anna K. Miller as an administrative assistant in the City Clerk’s Office.