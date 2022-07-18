Mattoon City Council to host sports complex presentation to public

MATTOON — The City Council plans Tuesday, July 19, to host a presentation to the public on a proposal for a $66 million sports complex project aimed at promoting economic development.

The presentation by the project's prospective developers is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. during the council's regular bimonthly meeting, which will be held Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium instead of City Hall. Council members heard this presentation and asked related questions during their special public meeting on July 8.

Mayor Rick Hall said the presentation at the upcoming meeting will provide an opportunity for the general public to have questions addressed about the proposed sports complex at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Interstate 57. He has said this meeting will be held in the auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave., because there is more room for public attendance there.

The presentation is set to be given once again by Blake Pierce, finance director for Rural King, and John Hansen, managing director for IRR corporate and public finance. Mattoon-based Rural King has offered to donate 96 acres for development of the sports complex. The development area would total 150 acres, with indoor and outdoor sports components on the 96 acres and with hotels, restaurants and stores on adjacent land owned by Rural King.

Plans call for developing a 140,000-square-foot indoor facility with eight basketball and 16 volleyball courts, locker rooms, family entertainment center, medical tenant space, and seating for approximately 3,000. The outdoor plans envision developing eight baseball/softball diamonds, eight soccer fields, championship fields and warm-up areas, and a walking/bike path.

This athletics site would be owned by a planned Mattoon Sports Complex nonprofit corporation and operated by a sports facility management firm. The proposed source of $49.4 million of the needed funding would be a private sector bond issue that would be paid off over about 30 years with property, sales and hotel occupancy tax revenue generated by the development. Other funding sources would include $10 million from donations, $4 million from grants/infrastructure programs, and $10.4 million from a bank loan.

Backers project that the development will create 1,660 construction jobs and 1,152 direct and indirect permanent jobs; and annually bring in 250,000 to 580,000 visitors, $23.8 million in direct spending, and 59,278 additional hotel stays.

The council is not scheduled to take any action on the sport complex at Tuesday's meeting, but will consider voting sometime in August on a resolution of intent to indicate support for the development and to authorize further work to refine the plans.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council is scheduled to vote on hiring Kross Masonry of Charleston for $49,111 to make masonry repairs next spring to the top 7 feet of the walls around City Hall.

"The original amount was budgeted partially in TIF (tax increment financing funds) and partially in capital project funds," said Public Works Director Dean Barber in a report. "This contract will be paid from one of those two funds. The final selection would be best left until spring, when we have a better idea on how some of the other projects in those funds are developing."

The council also will consider creating a full-time festivals coordinator position to replace the need for two temporary positions in the tourism office and appointing temporary worker Mindy White as coordinator. Other proposed actions include hiring Caleb Payne as a probationary police patrol officer, and promoting firefighters Zachary Dye and Joshua Welling to the rank of driver/engineer.