Mattoon City Council to seat new mayor, council members

Regarding the public works projects, the newly seated council will consider allocating approximately $80,000 in motor fuel tax funds to hire Bartels Construction for pavement patching at the intersection of DeWitt and Sixth Street this year.

"The work will be similar to the patching at 12th and Dewitt, and Logan and Dewitt last year," said Public Works Director Dean Barber in a report to the council. "These projects will allow the intersections of 12th Street, Sixth Street, and Logan Street to remain open to traffic during the resurfacing work on Dewitt Avenue in 2022."

The council also will consider hiring Bartels Construction for $56,574 in capital project funds to install new curb, gutter and sidewalk along the south side of Richmond Avenue from 12 to 13th streets this year. Barber noted that this was the location of the former city street department building that was demolished in 2019.

Other actions that the council will consider taking include:

— Hiring Kinney Contractors with $65,909 in motor fuel tax funs for patching the concrete pavement on Miller Road, Thomason Drive, and Hurst Drive near the AMC Classic Mattoon 10 movie theater, Carle Clinic, and Lanman BP.