Mattoon City Council to vote on Ameren easement, police hiring

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to vote on approving an easement with Ameren Illinois and on hiring two police officers during its meeting Tuesday.

Ameren wants to upgrade the power supply in the business district along Justrite Drive and is seeking an underground electrical right-of-way easement on city property to accomplish this goal, according to the proposed easement ordinance.

The proposed easement would be on 2.03 acres at the southwest corner of Justrite Drive and Coles County Road 1000N (County Highway 18). The easement is required for the utility company to establish long-term access rights for maintenance, repair, and future replacement of the power supply there.

Regarding the new officers, police Chief Sam Gaines said in his council decision request that Lt. Travis Easton and Lt. Donald Sweeney are both set to retire in the near future from the Mattoon Police Department. Consequently, he said two new officers are needed to help maintain staffing levels.

Gaines has proposed hiring Andrew J. Smith and Logan Glidewell. Gaines said Smith is currently employed as a police officer with the Sullivan Police Department and would be hired in at Mattoon as a lateral transfer. He said Glidewell is slated to report for police training at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center in mid-August.

The council's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those who wish to attend the meeting remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210720 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 1829 20 6017 and password 20819.

