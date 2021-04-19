Mattoon City Council to vote on balanced budget Tuesday

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to vote on a $19.5 million balanced budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 during its meeting Tuesday night.
City Administrator Kyle Gill said they were able to eliminate their remaining projected deficit of $41,000 after adjusting for newly received figures for health insurance costs.
"We were able to get a balanced budget this year, which is nice to have," Gill said.
Nevertheless, Gill said the city is mindful that its pension costs are projected to increase by $435,000 and that its health insurance expenses are projected to increase by $700,000. He said that later figure includes $400,000 for prescription costs and $300,000 for other health insurance claims. He said the city will need to look into options for keeping health insurance costs down.
Gill said the city also is projected to end the current fiscal year 2020-2021 with a balanced budget. He said the current budget was already on track to be balanced, but received a boost from federal COVID-19 relief funding.
The city will be carrying over a surplus of approximately $1 million into 2021-2022, Gill said. Most of that surplus is from the relief funding and the remaining amount is from selling the city parking lot in front of the current Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois building in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue.
In addition, Gill said it also helped that the city did not hire as many summer staff members last year and that city sales tax revenue was up slightly during the pandemic instead of taking an anticipated hit of 15%.
"That was better than what was projected," Gill said.
