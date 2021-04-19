Mattoon City Council to vote on balanced budget Tuesday

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how to max out credit card rewards.

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to vote on a $19.5 million balanced budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 during its meeting Tuesday night.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said they were able to eliminate their remaining projected deficit of $41,000 after adjusting for newly received figures for health insurance costs.

"We were able to get a balanced budget this year, which is nice to have," Gill said.

Nevertheless, Gill said the city is mindful that its pension costs are projected to increase by $435,000 and that its health insurance expenses are projected to increase by $700,000. He said that later figure includes $400,000 for prescription costs and $300,000 for other health insurance claims. He said the city will need to look into options for keeping health insurance costs down.

Gill said the city also is projected to end the current fiscal year 2020-2021 with a balanced budget. He said the current budget was already on track to be balanced, but received a boost from federal COVID-19 relief funding.

