Mattoon City Council to vote on budget with surplus

MATTOON — The city has projected a slight budget surplus for 2022-2023 due steady sales tax and state shared revenue in the previous year.

The Mattoon City Council is scheduled to vote on this proposed budget, which estimates $23 million in general fund revenues and $21.4 million in expenses, during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said the city estimates that it will have a budget surplus of $144,462 even after transferring a total of $1.3 million in property tax revenue to the Mattoon Public Library fund and sales tax revenue to the capital improvement fund.

“People were staying closer to home due to COVID-19 because they were buying their items locally,” Gill said of steady city sales tax revenue during the pandemic.

Gill said the City of Mattoon’s bottom line also has been helped by Illinois sharing more statewide revenues from online sales and cannabis sales with municipalities.

The proposed budget is larger than the $19.5 million balanced budget that the council approved last spring for 2021-2022 due in part to an influx of $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan funding, Gill said.

“We are better off this year than we have been in the last few years,” Gill said. He added that they will keep watch on rising gas prices and inflation so they can adjust the budget as needed.

In other matters, the council will consider increasing rates for potable water and waste water service by approximately 2% on May 1 to help cover the cost of operating expenses, debt service, and capital reinvestment.

The new rate structure will include the base fee for residential customers increasing to $2.31 for a 5/8 inch meter, $7.80 for 3/4 inch meter, and $11.70 for 1 inch. This will also include the rate for potable water use in the city limits increasing to $4.27 per 100 cubic feet for the first 2,000 cubic feet (14,980 gallons) for each billing period.

Other items on the council’s meeting agenda include:

- Seeking bids starting at $1,400 for the sale of a lot at 1220 Richmond Ave. that the city had used for storage for the former street department building. The street department has moved to 401 DeWitt Ave. East.

- Approving the appointment of firefighters Joshua Welling and Zachary Dye to regular appointment status pending successful completion of their probationary periods this spring.

- Acknowledging the retirement of Water Treatment Plant Operator Robert LeCrone after more than 14 years of service.

The full agenda for the meeting is posted online at mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/. Those wishing to attend virtually can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC220419 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2551 194 6802 and password 20819.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

