Mattoon City Council to vote on business subdivision proposals

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday night to vote on ordinances regarding the ongoing development of two business subdivisions.

One ordinance involves reducing the amount of city tax increment financing (TIF) grant funding needed for the development of public streets, lighting and sidewalks in Coles Centre from $717,197 to $356,747.

Coles Centre is at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road. Its latest section includes a new Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois service center, a new HSHS clinic, and an under construction Hilton Garden Inn.

The other ordinance involves approving the final plat for the Northwind Center property at the southeast corner of Dettro Drive and Remington Road being subdivided into two lots.

SIHF Healthcare, Stanfield Chiropractic and VitalSkin Dermatology are located in the Northwest Center, which opened in 2018. An Entec HVAC business location is being built in the subdivided lot to the east.

The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St, after a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. on closing out the $5,000 Downstate Small Businesses Stabilization Program grant for Shores Jewelry, 1320 Broadway Ave.

Other proposed council actions include:

Approving a 10-year traffic signal maintenance agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Accepting the $258,577 bid from Curry Construction of Mattoon for replacing one of the waste water treatment plant’s primary pumps.

Community members can attend the meeting remotely by visiting https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210706 or by dialing 415-655-0001, meeting number: 1822 50 9794, meeting password: 20819.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0