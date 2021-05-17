 Skip to main content
Mattoon City Council to vote on new water rates, high school water main project
MATTOON — The City Council will vote Tuesday on increasing water and sewer rates by 1% and on hiring a contractor for the Mattoon High School water main project.

Regarding the rates, the proposed ordinance states that the increase is part of the city's efforts to cover the cost of operating expenses, debt service, and capital reinvestment for its water infrastructure.

The proposed rates for water use in the city limits for each billing period will increase the cost for the first 2,000 cubic feet or less to $4.19 per 100 cubic feet, the next 298,000 cubic feet to $3.34 per 100, and use over 300,000 cubic feet to $2.65 per 100.

For sewer service in the city limits, a fee of $1.89 per bill will be charged for all users. A rate of $6.74 per 100 cubic feet of water use will be charged for all domestic users.

More information on the proposed rates, including for customers outside the city limits and for nondomestic sewer service, is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2020-05-18/ with the full meeting agenda.

Regarding the high school water main work, the council will consider accepting the low bid for this project of $205,158 from B&T Drainage of Marshall. Water funds will cover the cost.

"The project includes 1,500 feet of 6-inch water main installed by directional boring," said Public Works Director Dean Barber in his funding request, adding that B&T specializes in this type of work. "They have a very good reputation. They built the water main extension to the Moultrie County Rural Water District for the city in 2010."

In other matters, Mayor Rick Hall will present a proclamation in honor of the Lake Land College Lakers Women’s Basketball Team recently winning the North Junior Athletics Association Basketball Tournament Championship. He is set to make this presentation to head coach David Johnson and Lake Land President Josh Bullock.

Other proposed council actions for the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall include:

  • Approving concrete work plans for the Wolf Park expansion, which is utilizing an adjacent lot where the former Checker Top Cab building was recently demolished.
  • Appointing probationary police Officer Benjamin deBuhr to regular employment status.
  • Hiring Varsity Striping for $37,797 for 2021 pavement marking.
  • Allocating a $10,000 hotel/motel tax fund grant for the Mattoon Babe Ruth Ohio Valley 11-year-olds tournament, July 22-26; and a $4,700 grant to Mattoon High School for the Craig Dixon Golf Invite, Sept. 10-11 and the Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament, Dec. 27-29.
  • Appointing David Skocy to the Board of Fire & Police Commissioners.
