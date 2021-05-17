Mattoon City Council to vote on new water rates, high school water main project

When disaster strikes, a weather safety toolkit could be the difference between life or death. For this reason, it's incredibly important to have one prepared before the next storm.

MATTOON — The City Council will vote Tuesday on increasing water and sewer rates by 1% and on hiring a contractor for the Mattoon High School water main project.

Regarding the rates, the proposed ordinance states that the increase is part of the city's efforts to cover the cost of operating expenses, debt service, and capital reinvestment for its water infrastructure.

The proposed rates for water use in the city limits for each billing period will increase the cost for the first 2,000 cubic feet or less to $4.19 per 100 cubic feet, the next 298,000 cubic feet to $3.34 per 100, and use over 300,000 cubic feet to $2.65 per 100.

For sewer service in the city limits, a fee of $1.89 per bill will be charged for all users. A rate of $6.74 per 100 cubic feet of water use will be charged for all domestic users.