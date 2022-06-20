Mattoon City Council to vote on Rural King annexation, rezoning request

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday, June 21, on an annexation and rezoning request related to Rural King's plans to eventually expand its DeWitt Avenue distribution center northward.

Rural King has petitioned for the city annex 40 acres of farmland along the east side of Coles County Road 300E and rezone this property from rural suburban to general commercial district status. This property is directly north of the Mattoon based company's distribution center at 4216 DeWitt Ave.

The Mattoon Planning Commission voted unanimously on June 14 to give a favorable recommendation to Rural King's petition. Brock Ashley, vice president of business development for Rural King, told the city Planning Commission that the company is always looking for ways to grow and better serve its customers, and that its proposal for the 40 acres is a "huge part of that."

City code enforcement staff members also have given a favorable recommendation, saying that rezoning the 40 acres will not alter the character of the surrounding area.

"Staff has recognized that the existing use of the property is agricultural, however the area is an excellent location for commercial development," the staff wrote in a report to the Planning Commission and City Council.

In other matters, the council will consider awarding the 2022 motor fuel tax miscellaneous patching contract to Bartels Construction of Mattoon for $63,880 through motor fuel tax funding. Public Works Director Dean Barber wrote in a report that this year’s work includes four large concrete patches on Dettro Drive near Walmart and McDonalds.

Other agenda items acknowledging the retirement of Deputy City Clerk Marsha True after more than 24 years of service; re-appointing Laura Glenn and Greg Ray and appointing Harold Pettigrew to the Mattoon Public Library Board; employing Michael Starwalt as a public works maintenance worker; and allocating a $7,500 hotel/motel tax fund grant to the Sept. 9-10 CIL-CON at the Cross County Mall.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those wishing to attend remotely can go to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC220621 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2555 547 2091 and password 20819. The full meeting agenda is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/.

