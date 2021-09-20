Mattoon City Council to vote on two police promotions

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday evening to vote on two officer promotions necessitated by a retirement within the Mattoon Police Department.

Lt. Travis Easton plans to retire, effective Friday, after more than 18 years of service with the police department. The council is set to honor Easton during a presentation at the start of its meeting.

The council will then vote on proposals to promote Sgt. Shawn Brunson to lieutenant to fill Easton's position and to promote Officer Peter Lusk to sergeant to fill Brunson's post. Both promotions will be effective Friday, as well.

In other personnel matters, the council will consider approving an information technology consultancy agreement with independent contractor Brian Johanpeter for additional support in the city's information technology department at a rate of $40 per hour and not to exceed 20 hours per week. Johanpeter recently resigned from Mattoon's IT department to take a job with the Village of Westmont.

The council also will consider approving the emergency purchase of a sludge pump for the Mattoon Waste Water Treatment Plant at a cost of $25,724.35 from Vandevanter Engineering. Public Works Director Dean Barber said in a report to the council that the city will pay for the new pump to replaced the failed old one with sewer funds and it has installed a backup pump in the meantime.

Tuesday's meeting agenda also includes a proposal to allocate a $2,000 grant from the city's hotel/motel tax funds to the Lincoln Log Cabin Foundation in support of the Harvest Frolic on Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council will be holding this meeting at 6:30 p.m. in a virtual format. Those wishing to attend remotely can call 415-655-0001 or visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210921, meeting number 2555 275 9509 and password 20819.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.