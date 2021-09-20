Mattoon City Council to vote on two police promotions

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled Tuesday evening to vote on two officer promotions necessitated by a retirement within the Mattoon Police Department.
Lt. Travis Easton plans to retire, effective Friday, after more than 18 years of service with the police department. The council is set to honor Easton during a presentation at the start of its meeting.
The council will then vote on proposals to promote Sgt. Shawn Brunson to lieutenant to fill Easton's position and to promote Officer Peter Lusk to sergeant to fill Brunson's post. Both promotions will be effective Friday, as well.
In other personnel matters, the council will consider approving an information technology consultancy agreement with independent contractor Brian Johanpeter for additional support in the city's information technology department at a rate of $40 per hour and not to exceed 20 hours per week. Johanpeter recently resigned from Mattoon's IT department to take a job with the Village of Westmont.
The council also will consider approving the emergency purchase of a sludge pump for the Mattoon Waste Water Treatment Plant at a cost of $25,724.35 from Vandevanter Engineering. Public Works Director Dean Barber said in a report to the council that the city will pay for the new pump to replaced the failed old one with sewer funds and it has installed a backup pump in the meantime.
Tuesday's meeting agenda also includes a proposal to allocate a $2,000 grant from the city's hotel/motel tax funds to the Lincoln Log Cabin Foundation in support of the Harvest Frolic on Saturday and Sunday at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council will be holding this meeting at 6:30 p.m. in a virtual format. Those wishing to attend remotely can call 415-655-0001 or visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210921, meeting number 2555 275 9509 and password 20819.
1 of 9
Memorial family
National Guard veteran Dylan Wiltermood of Mattoon; his wife, Kylie; and their children, 8-year-old Daysie and 7-year-old Layne, look over a field of flags representing 9/11 fallen Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. The family subsequently attended the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony at the park.
A Mattoon High School JROTC color guard takes part in the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon as attendees stand with their hands on their hearts during "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets Waylon Hunter and Kyla Russell and their American sign language interpreter Rosa Panepinto, second at left, from Eastern Illinois Area Special Education visit with a community member during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Hunter is holding an 9/11 informational sign that he and Russell made to help share information about the Sept. 11 attacks.
A 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony was held Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
1 of 9
Memorial family
National Guard veteran Dylan Wiltermood of Mattoon; his wife, Kylie; and their children, 8-year-old Daysie and 7-year-old Layne, look over a field of flags representing 9/11 fallen Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. The family subsequently attended the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony at the park.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Memorial firefighters
A Mattoon Fire Department crew checks out the flag flying from their ladder truck prior to the start of the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Memorial doctor
Sarah Bush Lincoln Emergency Room physician Dr. Derek Stout speaks during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Memorial speaker
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Douglas Peterson, who is a JTOTC instructor at Mattoon High School, speaks during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Memorial band
Mattoon Community Concert Band members perform during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Memorial colors
A Mattoon High School JROTC color guard takes part in the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon as attendees stand with their hands on their hearts during "The Star-Spangled Banner."
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Memorial cadets
Mattoon High School JROTC cadets Waylon Hunter and Kyla Russell and their American sign language interpreter Rosa Panepinto, second at left, from Eastern Illinois Area Special Education visit with a community member during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Hunter is holding an 9/11 informational sign that he and Russell made to help share information about the Sept. 11 attacks.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Memorial sign
A sign in memory of the 2,977 innocent lives lost to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks stands during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Memorial flags
Mattoon resident Brian Hinton flies a 9/11 memorial flag during the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony Saturday morning at Peterson Park in Mattoon.