Mattoon City Council to vote on updated zoning map at special meeting Monday

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council is scheduled to vote on the updated 2020 zoning map, including the Coles Centre subdivision final plat, during a special meeting Monday morning.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said the Illinois Municipal Code requires the council to annually publish a map showing the existing zoning classifications and revisions made during the preceding year. He said the revised map was not ready in time for consideration at the last regular council meeting of the month on March 16, so a special meeting has been scheduled.

Gill said the 2020 map includes the final plat for Coles Centre at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road. The council approved this plat in preparation for a series of construction projects there.

The HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care-Mattoon clinic opened June 8 in Coles Centre, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois has reported that its Mattoon service center will move into a new building in that subdivision this spring, and a Hilton Garden Inn and adjoining convention center is under construction there.

