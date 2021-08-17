Mattoon City Council to vote on wastewater treatment plant flood damage repairs

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council is scheduled during its meeting Tuesday night to vote on paying $47,595 for repairs to the flood-damaged wastewater treatment plant.

Public Works Director Dean Barber reported that the plant, 820 S. Fifth Place, was flooded overnight June 27 as the Mattoon area received 5 1/2 inches of rainfall in two days, including 3 1/2 inches that night. He said four different buildings with pumps and electrical equipment were flooded at the plant, located next to the Kickapoo Creek.

Barber has requested that the city reimburse Commercial Electric of Mattoon for removing nine electrical pump motors, shipping them to a facility for cleaning and drying, and then reinstalling the motors. He said the total damage cost is expected to be $60,000-$70,000, the city's insurance deductible is $50,000, and all costs beyond the deductible will be paid from sewer funds.

"A similar flood event occurred in April of 2018. The total cost of those repairs was $118,000," Barber said. "A portion of the $118,000 cost included raising electrical equipment, such as transformers and motor starters/controls, above the flood level. None of the electrical equipment that was raised in 2018 was damaged in this year’s flood event."

Barber said the city has a series of improvements planned to help limit future flood impacts at the plant. For example, two of the four buildings have pumps and motors in the basement. The city intends to increase the size of the sump pumps in those basements.

"We intend to seal wall penetrations, such as conduits and pipes, to reduce seepage through the walls. We also intend to install flood alarms in the basements to notify (plant) personnel if a sump pump fails, or is unable to keep up with the water entering the building," Barber said. The city also plans to place flood gates at the three buildings that have doorways below flood level.

In other matters, the council will consider allocating grants from the city's downtown tax increment financing district revenues to property owners for roof and other repairs at two buildings there.

Steve Hardin would receive up to $11,855 annually for three years for the Jack & Bill’s building, 1628 Broadway Ave., and Marilyn Degler McClean would receive up to $4,990 annually for three years for the Seven Hair Salon building, 1516 Broadway Ave.

The council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those wishing to attend remotely can go to https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210817 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2555 748 0169 and password 20819. The full meeting agenda is posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/download/city-council-meeting-2021-08-17/.

