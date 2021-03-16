Mattoon City Council to vote tonight on demolition plans for former Checker Top Cab station

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday, March 16, on plans for demolishing the former Checker Top Cab station, 1904 Broadway Ave.
The council also will vote on a series of promotions within the Mattoon Police Department during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be preceded at 6:15 p.m. by a public hearing on COVID-19 relief grants that the state has awarded to seven Mattoon businesses.
City Administrator Kyle Gill said the former tax cab station is located on former railroad right of way that the city owns. He said the privately owned building there has been vacant since Checker Top closed in summer 2018 and this structure has received no interest from prospective buyers since then.
Gill said he proposed that the city purchase the former tax cab station and then demolish it, with funding from the downtown tax increment financing district. He said the city made this purchase in January 2020 for $10,000 and, if the council approves the proposed plans, will vote on hiring a demolition contractor this spring.
The city plans to use the Checker Top property to expand the adjacent Wolf Pocket Park, Gill said. He added that Ameren Illinois utility lines on the property limit how this site can be used.
Regarding the police promotions, the council will consider promoting Lt. Jeremy Clark to captain, Sgt. John Hedges III to lieutenant, and Officer Alexander Hesse to sergeant. All three promotions will be effective March 27.
The hearing is on Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program grants offered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Elliott Furniture, Gaines Photography, Hubbartt’s Downtown Diner, Ice House Triple Nickel, JWP Strategic and Tacos Amigos each received $25,000; and Vitality Skin Care got $20,920.
Other proposed actions on the council agenda include:
— Approving Amtrak's final payment request of $385,800 for the new city sanitary sewer line that was installed as a part of the construction of a new passenger platform at the depot.
— Hiring Clark-Dietz for $30,130 to design the replacement of one of the primary pumps at the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
— Approving the purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer police interceptor all wheel drive for $37,482 and a 2020 Ford Fusion police squad car for $19,923 from Pilson Auto Center, plus a 2021 Ford Explorer all wheel drive for $35,580 from Morrow Brothers for the Mattoon Fire Department.
— Awarding a $18,750 tourism grant from the city's hotel/motel tax funds to Mattoon Cobras Softball for hosting five tournaments this year.
The meeting will be held at City Hall. Those wishing to attend virtually can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210316, meeting number 182 968 7665, password: 20819; or by dialing 415-655-0001 and using the meeting number and password.