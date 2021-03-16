Mattoon City Council to vote tonight on demolition plans for former Checker Top Cab station

MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday, March 16, on plans for demolishing the former Checker Top Cab station, 1904 Broadway Ave.

The council also will vote on a series of promotions within the Mattoon Police Department during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be preceded at 6:15 p.m. by a public hearing on COVID-19 relief grants that the state has awarded to seven Mattoon businesses.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said the former tax cab station is located on former railroad right of way that the city owns. He said the privately owned building there has been vacant since Checker Top closed in summer 2018 and this structure has received no interest from prospective buyers since then.

Gill said he proposed that the city purchase the former tax cab station and then demolish it, with funding from the downtown tax increment financing district. He said the city made this purchase in January 2020 for $10,000 and, if the council approves the proposed plans, will vote on hiring a demolition contractor this spring.