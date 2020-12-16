Mattoon city-owned parking lot may be sold to owner of adjacent Blue Cross building for $120,000

MATTOON — The city parking lot used by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois service center may be sold to that building's owner for $120,000.

Mattoon City Council opened bids for the lot, 1100 Broadway Ave., at its regular meeting Tuesday and will consider accepting the high bid from Mattoon Area Industrial Development (MAID) at a special meeting at 7:45 a.m. Friday.

On Tuesday, the council also hired two police officers and an information technology staff member by a 3-1 vote on each proposal.

The city has leased the parking lot for many years to MAID, owner of the building just north. Blue Cross has been the building's tenant since the late 1980s and its employees use this parking area, which is the size of four city lots. The health insurance provider's service center is set to move this spring to a newly constructed facility in the Coles Centre subdivision.