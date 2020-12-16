Mattoon city-owned parking lot may be sold to owner of adjacent Blue Cross building for $120,000

MATTOON — The city parking lot used by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois service center may be sold to that building's owner for $120,000.
Mattoon City Council opened bids for the lot, 1100 Broadway Ave., at its regular meeting Tuesday and will consider accepting the high bid from Mattoon Area Industrial Development (MAID) at a special meeting at 7:45 a.m. Friday.
On Tuesday, the council also hired two police officers and an information technology staff member by a 3-1 vote on each proposal.
The city has leased the parking lot for many years to MAID, owner of the building just north. Blue Cross has been the building's tenant since the late 1980s and its employees use this parking area, which is the size of four city lots. The health insurance provider's service center is set to move this spring to a newly constructed facility in the Coles Centre subdivision.
"MAID is proposing to sell the building once the lease is terminated and would like to purchase the parking lot to make sure there is ample parking for the building they are looking to sell," City Administrator Kyle Gill reported to the council.
The city sought bids for the parking lot and subsequently received the two that were opened Tuesday, including a $12,144 bid from Todd Fuller of Mattoon. Gill said the council scheduled a special meeting so the sale could be finalized soon in anticipation of Blue Cross' move. He said the proceeds will go to the city's general fund.
City Hall access is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to attend the special meeting remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC201218, meeting number (access code): 126 116 4227, meeting password: 20819; or call 415-655-0001 and use the meeting number and password.
Regarding the hiring votes at Tuesday's meeting, council member and mayor protem Preston Owen voted "no" on each proposal due to concerns about the city's tight budget. Council members Dave Cox, Sandra Graven and Rick Hall voted "yes." Owen has been serving as mayor protem since Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover, 82, died on Dec. 3.
Chief Jason Taylor requested that two new officers be hired to help maintain staffing levels as Mattoon Police Department prepares for Officer Steve Bridges resigning in January and Capt. Ray Hall retiring in March. The council approved Taylor's proposals to hire Robert Agney, currently employed with the Eastern Illinois University Police Department, and Justin Wienke, currently employed with the Tuscola Police Department.
In addition, the council hired Dalton Roberts as an assistant IT director. This new position will replace the information technology assistant position vacated by Troy Walker in 2017.
