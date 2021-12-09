Mattoon confirms reinstatement of local ambulance service

MATTOON — After an Illinois appellate court denied the city’s rehearing petition, Mattoon City Council officials have confirmed they are bringing back the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service after it was terminated in 2018.

During the council’s meeting on Tuesday, resident Alex Watson addressed members of the council and asked what their next steps were for reinstating the city’s ambulance service.

“We clearly are going to bring the ambulance service back as it was before, but there are other things to discuss,” said Mayor Rick Hall. “It is not going to happen overnight.”

Hall said the city still has to discuss a contract with the Mattoon Firefighters Association Local 691 union and they hope to work together on other facets of the service while maintenance is done on the ambulances.

Additional presentations were made by Katie O’Dell from the Friends of Lake Mattoon, who asked the council for assistance with the group's efforts in cleaning the lake, and Larry Nichols from Doehring, Winders & Co., who presented the city’s financial audit for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021.

Special recognition was given to the city’s lake supervisor, Joel Pitman, who is retiring after 24 years of service with the Parks and Recreation Department.

As for items on the agenda, the council started by approving the city’s tax levies for the fiscal year beginning May 1, 2021, and ending April 30, 2022.

In total, there will be $4,917,250 raised by tax levies, with $4,435,028 raised toward the Mattoon Police Department and Mattoon Fire Department’s pension funds. The remaining $482,222 will be raised for the Mattoon Public Library’s fund.

Following that, the council approved a special ordinance that will grant Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 DeWitt Ave., a special use permit for its Maranatha Christian Academy to move into the shuttered Douglas Nursing & Rehabilitation Center site at 3516 W. Powell Lane, along west DeWitt Avenue/Illinois Route 121.

The academy’s leadership hopes to turn the nursing home — which was built in 1964 and closed in 2018 as part of a business decision made by the owners — into a K-12 Christian school, also offering homeschool support and shop/vocational classes.

The council approved re-appointments of Terry Brotherton and Bill Standerfer to the Public Works Advisory Board as well as the hiring of two new probationary firefighters, Colton M. Piper and Richard Herschberger, for the city’s fire department.

In other matters, council approved the sale of the property at 33 Westwood for development after the city purchased the property through the county’s tax sale for $800 and demolished the residential structure that remained vacant on the lot.

The council also approved an amendment to the city’s Flexible Spending Account to reflect an announcement by the IRS that allows for personal protection equipment to be reimbursed.

The council then approved the continuation of the local state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toward the end of the meeting, Hall offered an update to the planned Lincoln Land of Sports Complex and said a firm was hired to conduct a financial analysis of the project that will take a few months.

“We get questions out there like, ‘How is this going to be funded?’ or ‘How much your taxes are going to go up?’ or ‘What kind of projects are we gonna have to cut back on the city?’ and ‘How are we going to keep things running with a project like this?’” Hall said. “The absolute intent and the only way I think the council is going to go forward on this project is if it is self-funded and puts no risk on the city of Mattoon.”

Hall reassured that the project will be self-funded through other sales tax and said they are not talking about raising property tax rates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0