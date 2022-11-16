Mattoon council approves bike trail extension, solar farm measures

MATTOON — Plans are continuing to move forward for extending the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail from the west end of the youth sports Roundhouse Complex to the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.

The city's planned $650,000 extension of its portion of this bicycle and pedestrian path from its current western terminus at 10th Street to 16th Street would be made possible with the help of a $225,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The Mattoon City Council voted Tuesday evening to approve a grant agreement with DCEO, which is in the process of approving this funding.

Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail runs from Mattoon to the east side of Charleston on former railroad right of way, which would also be used to extend the trail six blocks west in Mattoon.

In other matters, the council approved a special use permit for Saturn Power Corp. to develop a Land of Lincoln Solar LLC solar farm at 2100 Evergreen Court, adjacent to the city limits, northwest of Dodge Grove Cemetery. City Administrator Kyle Gill said the city has stipulated that the solar farm will be annexed into the city limits if it is developed and that the developer will need to have a decommissioning bond agreement with Illinois Department of Agriculture if the farm eventually needed to be dismantled.

Gill said the Land of Lincoln solar farm would be accessed via Evergreen Court. He said the developer has reported that a total of approximately nine heavy trucks will pass through Evergreen Court during the construction, followed by only light trucks for solar farm maintenance afterwards. He said the city has stipulated that the developer will pay for any needed road repairs due to its use of this street.

The council also approved a special use permit for Cooks Mills PM I, LLC to construct a solar farm at the southeast corner of Coles County County Roads 300E and 1000N. Gill said only a small section of this solar farm would be within the city's mile and a half of zoning jurisdiction beyond its city limits. He said the city has also stipulated for this project to have a decommissioning bond agreement in place.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council also approved the appointment of firefighter Kolton Rose to regular employment status pending successful completion of his probationary period effective Saturday. The council also awarded the bid of $35,386 from Core & Main for the purchase of fire hydrants and accessories.