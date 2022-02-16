Mattoon council approves construction bid, safety assessment of the wastewater treatment plant

MATTOON — The city council has moved forward on the wastewater treatment plant’s secondary clarifier rehab project by awarding a construction bid of $604,750 from Plocher Construction.

“This unit is out of service right now and this project is necessary to get it rebuilt and back in service,” said Public Works Director Dean Barber during the Mattoon City Council’s meeting Tuesday.

In addition to the rehab project, the council approved a proposal for a risk and resilience assessment, as well as an emergency response plan for the plant from Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc., an engineering design firm out of Springfield, for $35,000.

Dean said the rehabilitation of the plant will help meet the standards of the Environmental Protection Agency and the emergency plan will identify any vulnerabilities in situations where there could be a tornado or a power outage.

In other business, the council:

Head concerns from resident David Meyers about safety hazards at Cunningham Park and his petition to have the park reviewed before playground equipment is installed in May;

Approved a $3,000 grant to the Mattoon Youth Wrestling Club to help with its Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation regional event to be held on Feb. 26-27 at the Mattoon High School;

Approved the appointment of Officer Judson Wienke to regular employment with the Mattoon Police Department;

City Administrator Kyle Gill said there is an individual interested in opening a cannabis dispensary in Mattoon;

Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss cited issues finding emergency management software so the department's ambulance service will be able to input reports and bill individuals regularly;

Approved a public meeting date for Feb. 24 at City Hall at 6 p.m. to discuss the city's overall budget and how to use the remaining of their American Rescue Plan Act funds

City Attorney Dan Horn offered an update to court case involving the Tim Quackenbush property, which the city has been seeking to have cleaned up since 2018.

It was ruled by Circuit Judge Mark Bovard in Oct. 2021 that Quackenbush's property along 2100-2400 blocks of Broadway Avenue was in violation of the city’s public nuisance ordinance.

Due to the court holding off on any enforcement of the ruling, Horn said they did have a court hearing with Quackenbush’s attorney to argue their positions about cleaning the property and Bovard said he will have “a written opinion in the near future.”

“I think there’s going to be a compliance component of it if I’m reading the judge right and there will be some orders about what Tim (Quackenbush) will need to do to bring the property closer and in compliance,” Horn said.

