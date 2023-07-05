MATTOON — Property southeast of Dettro Drive and Remington Road has been rezoned to allow for construction of Emerald Acres Sports Connection's Sarah Bush Lincoln Fieldhouse.

The Mattoon City Council voted Wednesday to rezone property for the planned 150,000-square-foot indoor sports facility. It also heard a report that Tuesday's Fourth of July parade was the largest in nearly 20 years but had a shortage of volunteers.

Emerald Acres' developer, Mattoon Sports Complex Inc., petitioned for approximately 15 acres to be rezoned from R1 single-family residential to C1 neighborhood commercial for the fieldhouse.

The City Council also approved the not-for-profit organization's petition for a special use permit to operate an indoor sports facility and for a variance from the maximum 1,500 square feet of floor area allowed for a physician office in a C1 district. Sarah Bush Lincoln has announced plans to move its Mattoon Walk-in Clinic to this facility.

"(The clinic) is going to be closer to 5,000 square feet inside the sports facility," said City Administrator Kyle Gill.

Emerald Acres will be built on 110 acres donated by Mattoon-based Rural King, which plans to open its 40 adjacent acres to related retail development. The fieldhouse is set to open in 2024 with eight basketball and 16 volleyball courts. The outdoor facilities are set to open in 2025 with eight baseball/softball fields and 12 multipurpose fields.

On June 27, the city Planning Commission held a hearing on the fieldhouse petitions and recommended approval. Gill said an oversight had led to fieldhouse earthmoving work starting before the petition process was completed.

Gill said the hearing yielded questions from nearby Country Club Road neighbors on stormwater detention ponds, related management of geese and other issues that the city and developer will address.

"We had some good conversations," Gill said.

Emerald Acres funding sources include a bond issue that will be paid back over time with sales tax revenue generated by a new Remington Road business district.

At Wednesday's meeting, resident Dave Maxedon said he feels that the city's involvement in this project should have been up for a referendum.

Mayor Rick Hall said the city held a series of public meetings on the sports complex, which will be privately owned but will generate city property and sales tax revenue.

Community Development and Planning Director Alex Benishek later said recently received site plans will be presented to the council for a vote.

Regarding the recent parade, council member Dave Cox said the Mattoon Tourism Office reported this was the largest local Fourth of July procession in 18 years. He said the last parade entry crossed the finish line about an hour after the event started at 9 a.m.

Tuesday's parade entries included the inaugural Unity Walk, in which more than 500 members from 10 churches wore matching T-shirts as they walked or rode on vehicles together.

Cox said recruiting parade volunteers to help with parking and traffic control during Fourth of July week is always difficult, but the city had about half as many volunteers as usual on Tuesday.

"That is definitely becoming a challenge moving forward," Cox said.

Other council actions included purchasing 1.11 acres for $24,442 from Speer Holdings and AJMA Holdings for creating a grant-funded connecting path between the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail and the hotels at Broadway Avenue East next to Interstate 57.

The council also voted to hired Crawford, Murphy & Tilly's for $86,170, using water service revenue, to design a replacement for the existing pump at the Lake Mattoon raw water pump station. It also approved partnering with Rent Fun for establishing a self-service kayak rental system at Lake Mattoon for $18,000 from the city's revolving loan fund.

Close Fireworks light up the night sky on Tuesday, July 4 during the Charleston-Mattoon shared display at the Coles County Memorial Airport. Unity Walk participants wave at spectators Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue during the Mattoon Fourth of July parade. This procession featured parishioners from multiple churches walking together and wearing matching T-shirts. Don Coffey of Ashmore was announced as the Coles County Farmer of the Year during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston. Coffee stands with his wife, Brenda, next to the park's ball diamond. Several children enjoy the bubble pit during the Red, White, & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston on Tuesday. The Charleston High School football team carry a large flag during the Red, White, & Blue Days in Charleston on Tuesday. A bulldog and rat terrier walk in the Red, White, & Blue Days Pet Parade at Morton Park in Charleston on Tuesday. Country singer Drake Milligan, arms raised at center stage, performs with his band during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston following an opening act by Alex Miller. Country singer Alex Miller, at left, performs with his band during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston as an opening act for Drake Milligan. Charleston and Mattoon celebrate Fourth of July Community members celebrated the 2023 Fourth of July with Red, White & Blue Days festivities in Charleston, parades in Charleston and Mattoon, and shared fireworks at the Coles County Memorial Airport. Fireworks light up the night sky on Tuesday, July 4 during the Charleston-Mattoon shared display at the Coles County Memorial Airport. Unity Walk participants wave at spectators Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue during the Mattoon Fourth of July parade. This procession featured parishioners from multiple churches walking together and wearing matching T-shirts. Don Coffey of Ashmore was announced as the Coles County Farmer of the Year during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston. Coffee stands with his wife, Brenda, next to the park's ball diamond. Several children enjoy the bubble pit during the Red, White, & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston on Tuesday. The Charleston High School football team carry a large flag during the Red, White, & Blue Days in Charleston on Tuesday. A bulldog and rat terrier walk in the Red, White, & Blue Days Pet Parade at Morton Park in Charleston on Tuesday. Country singer Drake Milligan, arms raised at center stage, performs with his band during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston following an opening act by Alex Miller. Country singer Alex Miller, at left, performs with his band during Red, White & Blue Days on Monday evening at Morton Park in Charleston as an opening act for Drake Milligan.