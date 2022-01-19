Mattoon council approves much-delayed firefighter contract

MATTOON — The city council approved a four-year agreement with its firefighters Tuesday, but the celebration will be short lived.

The new contract expires April 30.

Action on the agreement with Mattoon Firefighters Association Local 691, which was delayed by legal wrangling over the city's termination in 2018 of the fire-department operated ambulance service, includes language regarding promotions, pay raises and staffing.

“There is some relief that there are some answers to that but that doesn’t mean there are not other things we can start negotiating on,” said city administrator Kyle Gill. “We will talk about the ambulance service again and what we’re going to negotiate on that we don’t know but that’s going to be a talking point again in this next contract.”

The council voted to reinstate the ambulance service last month after an Illinois appellate court denied the city's rehearing petition in a case in which that court found the city engaged in unfair labor practices when it eliminated the service in 2018. The board ruled that the ambulance service should be reinstated.

City officials have said the fire department's ambulance, which started in 2010, was eliminated to end the duplication of service's with private ambulance providers in Mattoon and to enable the city to route more of its limited financial resources to needs in the police and public works departments. The Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, a longstanding private service in Mattoon, is currently the sole provider for the city.

Gill said an overall majority of the details in the contract that will replace the one approved Tuesday were already tentatively agreed upon and the only negotiations left are those surrounding the fire department’s ambulance service and the city’s finances.

“It really comes down to money and how we can justify what services we have,” Gill said. “I think the union sees our point to a point they don’t necessarily agree with, but they see where we're coming from and we get it, we got understanding of where they’re coming from as well."

The council also approved a the use of $438,000 in motor fuel tax funds for the resurfacing of DeWitt Avenue from 14th Street to Logan Street.

The estimated total project cost is $1,375,000. The city intends to use $940,000 in federal Surface Transportation Urban funds, $66,174.75 in federal COVID relief funds, and $368,825.25 in city motor fuel tax funds. The work is expected to start in May of 2022, and be completed in November of 2022.

Public works director Dean Barber said once this project is completed, it is expected they will turn their attention to resurfacing of other streets like 14th Street and Richmond Avenue.

Mayor Rick Hall also provided an update on the planned Lincoln Land of Sports Complex. He said the project is still in the financial analysis phase and that the city interviewed candidates last week for the new grant writer position.

“We don’t normally hire new people because we don’t have the money to do it,” Hall said. “The difference in the grant writer is we think the position will pay four to five times their salary based on additional grants they get for the city.”

Hall said the timing could not be better as he did meet with U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who reassured him that she will help with projects around Mattoon in any way she can and potentially assist the city in putting entry roads and drainage for the sports complex.

“There are other things that they access to that we just don’t know about,” Hall said. “Especially if you gout someone going to bat for us, we’ll take the money that we can get if we can make improvements in the city.”

In other business, the council:

Heard concerns from resident David Meyers about safety hazards of Cunningham Park;

Approved the appropriation of $616,000 of motor fuel tax funds for street maintenance uses;

Approved the employment of Angela D. Cortez as a full-time administrative assistant in the city clerk's office;

Approved the employment of James Hefley as a probationary firefighter;

Approved the plans and specifications to rebuild a secondary clarifier at the wastewater treatment plant;

Approve $50,000 loan from the city’s revolving loan fund to Harold’s Cleaners, 1109 Broadway Ave., to purchase equipment;

Approved a $1,000 grant by the tourism advisory committee to cover rental space costs for Rabbit Renegade Rabbit Breeders Association in support of the Rabbit Renegade Valentine’s Rabbit Show to be held on Feb.11 to 12.

“This is a new one for this time of the year so we will have something that happens in the winter because that’s not our busiest times,” said tourism and art director Angelia Burgett. “It brings people from all over the United States and this is an underground kind of happening that’s been happening for a while in terms of how people have been traveling.”

The Rabbit Renegades Power Surge Summer Show, which was held July 24 at the Cross County Mall, drew in 300 exhibitors from 21 states with 3,5000 different rabbits from breeders and other rabbit lovers.

