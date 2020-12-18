Mattoon council approves parking lot sale

MATTOON — A parking lot at a Mattoon business building can now be sold along with the building after the current occupant relocates.

During a special meeting Friday, the Mattoon City Council approved the sale of the city-owned parking lot to the owner of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois building at 1100 Broadway Ave.

The council accepted a $120,000 bid for the lot from Mattoon Area Industrial Development, which owns the building.

The organization plans to sell the building after Blue Cross Blue Shield's planned move to the Coles Centre development area at Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road.

"We really thought the parking lot goes with the building," Mattoon city Administrator Kyle Gill said.

The city has leased the parking lot for many years to the building's owner. Blue Cross has been the building's tenant since the late 1980s and its employees use the parking lot.