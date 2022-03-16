Mattoon council approves plans for Logan Street sidewalk project

MATTOON - The city council approved plans for the Logan Street sidewalk project that will create a pedestrian crossing for people wanting to make their way safely across Charleston Avenue.

"The Logan Street project is a fabulous project in my opinion. In fact, I saw a lady just today trying to wheel her child in a carriage in the boulevard in the grass trying to cross," said council member David Phipps during the Mattoon City Council’s meeting Tuesday. "This is very well desired."

Along with the crossing, pedestrian stations will be installed at sides and the project as a whole will align with other work planned along Charleston Avenue later this year, said Public Works Director Dean Barber.

The council also heard concerns from resident Alex Walker about the status of liquor licenses and ordinances.

Mayor Rick Hall said the city has been talking with local liquor store and bar owners as well as with other cities about what they can improve on.

"We are absolutely going to make some changes," Hall said. "I would like to see those presented to the council within the next 60 days, hopefully make something approved within 90 days."

As for the planned Lincoln Land of Sports Complex, Hall said they are looking for attorneys who may represent the city as they move forward with development and local partnerships with organizations or businesses.

In addition, the council acknowledged the retirement of Shift Captain Michael Shane Diepholz, who has worked with the Mattoon Fire Department for 27 years, and Blair Bookland, who has worked as a engineer and driver with the fire department for more than 23 years.

The council also announced several promotions within the department.

Gary Collinsworth has been promoted to shift captain; Kenny Clatfelter has been promoted to captain; Rocky Reynolds and Trent Coy have been promoted to driver and engineer.

In other business, the council:

Approved the continuance of a local state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Approved the official city zoning map and the annual publication of this map;

City Administrator Kyle Gill said with the weather getting better the city has seen an interest in development increase after issuing 28 permits in the last two weeks;

Approved the employment of Trevor E. Easton as a probationary patrol officer for the Mattoon Police Department;

Awarded the Hot-Mix Asphalt bid for $84 per ton from Ne-Co Asphalt Company for street maintenance;

Approved a $18,000 grant to the Mattoon Pride Softball team to help with four upcoming tournaments which include the Early Bird Tournament on April 30 to May 1, the Mid-Summer Extreme Tournament on July 1-3, the Bagelfest Tournament on July 22-24 and the 20th Annual Showcase & Classic on Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 15-16.

Approved a $15,000 grant to the Mattoon Cobras Softball team to help with four upcoming tournaments which include the Mother's Day Tournament on May 6-8, the Schools Out Blowout Tournament on June 3-5, the USSSA State Tournament on June 17-19 and Donny Howell Classic & College Showcase on Oct. 1-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0