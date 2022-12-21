Mattoon council approves rezoning for planned firearms store, range

MATTOON — The city has helped facilitate the planned opening of a firearms shop with a 5,000-square-foot, seven-lane range next year on the northwest side of town.

Central Roofing LLC owner William Bates said he and his business partners plan to break ground within the next 60 days on their new Defense Depot business at 2885 East County 800N and open it by late summer following the Mattoon City Council’s rezoning vote Tuesday night. He said his partners include Ryan Fultz of Mattoon, who has more than a decade of experience in the firearms industry.

The council voted 5-0 to approve Central Roofing’s request for rezoning from rural suburban status to general commercial for this property south of Illinois Route 121 and the railroad tracks, in the area of Rural King’s corporate office and distribution center.

Bates said the range will offer five standard firing lanes, plus two advanced ones with moving targets for various scenarios. He said the 17,000-square-foot building also will include a store, two virtual training rooms, a warehouse, and upstairs offices. Defense Depot will serve law enforcement professionals and the general public.

In other matters, the council voted to apply to the state for $925,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to help make storm water drainage improvements on the flood prone southwest side of town.

The grant application resolution reported that the city plans to construct a series of improvements known as the Little Wabash Drainage Project. The first phase will be the construction of approximately 3,130 feet of 60-inch storm sewer from the Little Wabash River north to Illinois Route 16. The city intends to pay for its $375,000 share of the work from its Capital Projects Fund.

A public hearing on the grant application was held during the Dec. 13 Mattoon Planning Commission meeting.

The council also voted to authorize the employment of Kara Kieffer as an administrative assistant with an annual salary of $31,200 in the city clerk’s office, effective Jan. 3.

