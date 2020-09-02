 Skip to main content
Mattoon council approves sewer line, DeWitt patching actions
MATTOON — The City Council took actions this week to help carry out a north side sewer line improvement project and a DeWitt Avenue patching project.

The council approved an agreement to borrow $8 million from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to pay for constructing sewer piping. This piping will connect the city's new Combined Sewer Overflow Satellite Treatment Facility, 2521 N. Sixth St., to areas that are prone to sanitary and storm sewer overflows on the north side of town.

City officials plan to pay off this loan from the lEPA Water Pollution Control Loan Program over the course of 20 years with sewer rate revenue.

The council also voted Tuesday to hire Bartels Construction of Mattoon for $109,174 in motor fuel tax funding to patch DeWitt at its intersections with 12th and Logan streets in October.

In other matters, the council employed Rolando Monte de Oca as a probationary patrol officer for the Mattoon Police Department effective Sept. 13.

