Mattoon council approves TIF grants for downtown building repairs

MATTOON — The City Council voted on Tuesday to award more than $62,000 in tax increment financing grants for exterior repairs to three commercial buildings downtown.

The largest of the three grants from downtown TIF district revenues was $40,000 to property owner Jasper Holdings, L.L.C. for structural repairs and façade improvements for the building at 1632 Broadway Ave. City Administrator Kyle Gill said the work will focus on relaying bricks and other repairs on the back of this building at its northeast corner.

"This is a very big building, it's probably one of the biggest buildings downtown," Gill said, noting that this structure has three floors and a basement.

Jasper Holdings has made a series of repairs to this building in recent years, including removing the former Thrifty drug store façade to reveal the old Mattoon National Bank brick and stonework beneath it. The Mattoon Arts Council organized the painting of a mural last year on the west wall of this building, facing the Amtrak train depot.

In response to a question from council member Sandra Graven, Gill said the council previously awarded more than $120,000 in TIF grant funding to Jasper Holdings for this building and the funding was primarily used for the installation of a new elevator.

"That was a very expensive upgrade to be able to have access for all those floors," Gill said.

The other two TIF grants were $17,963 to property owner Marilyn McClean for new windows, painting and other façade improvements at the building at 1813 Broadway Ave., where the longtime Aabells Sales & Service shop recently closed; and $4,890 to United Way of Coles County, Inc. for a new awning for its office building at 110 N. 16th St.

In other matters, the council also heard a request from Elevate Executive Director Carlos Ortega to help this entrepreneur development center at the Cross County Mall establish a small revolving loan fund program that is patterned after the city's larger program. Ortega said such a program could provide gap financing for entrepreneurs and other funding to help get their businesses off the ground.

Gill said a revolving loan fund program for Elevate could award loans of $5,000-$10,000, whereas loans from the city's program are typically much higher. Repayments to the program are used to fund future loans.

The council also voted to accept the donation from Northwind Development, L.L.C. of a right-of-way easement at its Northwind Centre commercial office plaza on the east side of Dettro Drive and Remington Road for future construction of a sidewalk.