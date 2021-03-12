Mattoon council candidates agree on police staffing, disagree on ambulance service

"We have to support the police and get them the resources they need to do their jobs," Cox said.

Incumbent council member Sandra Graven said fire department staffing should be kept at a lower level following the city's elimination of its ambulance service in 2018. She added that Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, which is the city's sole coverage provider, has been meeting response time requirements on 98% of calls.

Hay, who owns and operates a tile and hardwood flooring business, said the city made a mistake in eliminating the ambulance service while still having a contract in place that calls for having 30 firefighters. While waiting for the contract-related court proceedings to conclude, Hay said he is interested in seeing firefighters increase their support role on ambulance calls.

Ratliff, who works in the seed corn industry, said he does not want to cut the budgets of any department and believes that the ambulance service could help offset the costs of operating the fire department. He said this issue has caused too much division within the city and that its departments need to work as a team.