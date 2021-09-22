Mattoon council gets petition to keep Shelby, 12th Street closed to traffic

MATTOON — The co-developer of duplexes in the 1200 block of Shelby Avenue and his residents have petitioned the Mattoon City Council to keep the west side of Shelby Avenue and 12th Street closed to traffic.

Senior living duplex developer Bill Standerfer of Mattoon presented a petition Tuesday signed by the 10 residents of the eight duplex units there. When asked by Mayor Rick Hall, Standerfer said he presented the petition preemptively after hearing a community member suggest opening the intersection.

This intersection originally was closed as a safety measure approximately 100 years ago when Washington Elementary School was built on the north side of Shelby there, across from Cunningham Park. The school building was closed and then demolished in 2004.

Standerfer said while reading the petition when the property was sold to a group of developers in 2005, the city public works director at the time agreed to allow the existing closure at the east end of Shelby between the park and the then planned duplexes to remain.

"Because there is no through traffic, senior residents feel safe backing out of their drives and walking to the park. Young children using the park facilities are safer without the through traffic," Standerfer said. He added, "One of the nice things about the property and a reason why we chose this location to rent is because there is no through traffic."

Standerfer said the developers plan to coordinate with the city to complete a permanent landscaped boulevard and walkway at the closed intersection to enhance the use and appearance of the area. Asked by a council member, Standerfer said he may install this boulevard next spring but wants to make sure that he will not have to remove it afterwards. The west side of the intersection is currently blocked by two concrete barriers.

In other matters, the council recognized retiring Lt. Travis Easton for his 18 years of service with the Mattoon Police Department. Chief Sam Gaines said his time with the department included serving as a firing range instructor and as a detective.

The council then promoted Sgt. Shawn Brunson to lieutenant to fill Easton's position and to promote Officer Peter Lusk to sergeant to fill Brunson's post. Brunson has served 10 years with the department, including time with East Central Illinois Task Force. Lusk has served nine years with the department, and is a field training officer and the Coles County-based Crisis Response Team commander.

