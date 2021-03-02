Mattoon council hears about successful effort to deal with sink hole, resume freight train traffic

City Administrator Kyle Gill said the annexation will bring approximately $40,000 in property tax revenue to the city, plus utility tax revenue, and help with Phoenix's efforts to market the property. He said three prospective tenants have already looked into the site.

The council also hired Fuller-Wente Inc. to install new sidewalks and streetscaping along Broadway Avenue from 16th to 17th streets, and approved plans for new sidewalks along Marshall Avenue from 21st to 25th. Both projects will be done this year, with $645,845 from the downtown tax increment financing district for the Broadway work and $200,000 from the capital improvement fund for Marshall.

Council member Dave Cox said the city has been carrying out a plan for installing new sidewalks on an annual basis and has been focusing on Marshall in recent years.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council also promoted Lt. Brandon Saunders to police captain, Sgt. Donald Sweeney to lieutenant, and Officer Bradley Poehler to sergeant. The council promoted Thomas Strong to waste water treatment plant lead operator, as well, and hired Cody Fuller and Scott Sokolinski for public works Maintenance Worker II posts.