Mattoon council hears about successful effort to deal with sink hole, resume freight train traffic

MATTOON — The City Council heard Tuesday that crews worked overnight to successfully deal with a sink hole and reestablish freight train traffic on the railroad tracks next to where the hole formed.
Public Works Director Dean Barber said the sink hole occurred due to a sanitary sewer pipe failing along the Canadian National Railway line west of 26th Street. He said the pipe failure was discovered at 2 p.m. Monday, after which the tracks were temporarily closed.
Barber said Mattoon Public Works Department personnel worked on the overnight repair effort along with Canadian National's crews and two railroad certified contractors from its local emergency call-out list —Matthews & Sons Excavating of Fairfield and Haier Plumbing of Okawville. He said they repaired the sewer pipe by 3 a.m. Tuesday and had trains rolling on the repaired tracks by dawn.
"It was a pretty significant accomplishment in a fairly short amount of time," Barber said.
In other matters, the council approved the request of property owner Phoenix Investors of Milwaukee, Wisconsin to rezone the shuttered LSC Communications Printing plant at 6821 E. County Road 1100N from rural suburban to industrial and to annex it into the city.
City Administrator Kyle Gill said the annexation will bring approximately $40,000 in property tax revenue to the city, plus utility tax revenue, and help with Phoenix's efforts to market the property. He said three prospective tenants have already looked into the site.
The council also hired Fuller-Wente Inc. to install new sidewalks and streetscaping along Broadway Avenue from 16th to 17th streets, and approved plans for new sidewalks along Marshall Avenue from 21st to 25th. Both projects will be done this year, with $645,845 from the downtown tax increment financing district for the Broadway work and $200,000 from the capital improvement fund for Marshall.
Council member Dave Cox said the city has been carrying out a plan for installing new sidewalks on an annual basis and has been focusing on Marshall in recent years.
During Tuesday's meeting, the council also promoted Lt. Brandon Saunders to police captain, Sgt. Donald Sweeney to lieutenant, and Officer Bradley Poehler to sergeant. The council promoted Thomas Strong to waste water treatment plant lead operator, as well, and hired Cody Fuller and Scott Sokolinski for public works Maintenance Worker II posts.
In addition, the council heard concerns from mayor candidate Alex Walker about him trying to get police patrol car ride along records and from resident Robb Perry about city staff time spent installing a new water line as part of last year's Marshall resurfacing project. Council candidate Dave Phipps asked about the status of two prospective local solar power projects, which are still waiting on state licenses.