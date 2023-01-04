Mattoon council hears update on Dunkin' construction plans

MATTOON — Construction may begin later this year on the long planned Dunkin' Donuts in front of the Cross County Mall.

City Administrator Kyle Gill reported Tuesday evening to the Mattoon City Council that the Dunkin' developer called him earlier that day to get contact information for the demolition contractor that tore down the old Taco Bell building along Broadway Avenue East.

Gill said the developer is interested in having the remnants of that Taco Bell building's concrete removed in the near term to prepare for constructing the new Dunkin' location.

"Hopefully, they will be moving right along on a new building," Gill said. Plans for the Mattoon Dunkin' were first announced in March 2021.

In other matters, council member David Phipps reported that Mattoon Public Works Department crews put in 215 hours plowing and salting streets and responding to broken water lines during the Dec. 22-24 winter storm.

Phipps said the worst breaks occurred in the water and sprinkler systems at the former Gowin Parc senior living facility at 300 Lerna Road. Gill added that the city's firefighters and police officers were very busy during the storm, as well.

The council also voted to purchase 10 Taser model 7 units and cartridges from Axon Enterprise, Inc. for $28,238. These items will be purchased through the Mattoon Police Department's DUI fund and the city's video gaming fund.

"The ones we are carrying are approximately 10 years old and they are starting to fail," said Police Chief Sam Gaines of the old Tasers.

DUNKIN' DONUTS OPENS Dani Noland, 4, eyes a doughnut with chocolate icing and sprinkles during a visit Wednesday to Dunkin' Donuts, which opened that day at 250 Lincoln Ave. in Charleston. It was opened by franchisee Krishna Patel. Dunkin' also has submitted preliminary plans to the city of Mattoon for the exterior of a location that eventually would be built on the vacant former Taco Bell spot in front of the Cross County Mall. Iris Ortiz asks a Dunkin' Donuts employee for their opinion on some doughnuts before ordering. Ortiz said Dunkin' is "the best" and she did not care about waiting in the long lines for her order. Angelica and Caelan Ryder pick out doughnuts ahead of a rush of customers for the store's opening day. Throughout the morning Tuesday, hordes of cars and customers made their way through the lines to be some of the first to patronize the business. Around 20 employees hustle around Dunkin' Donuts on Wednesday morning for the store's opening. At some points in the morning, lines in the store went out the door and lines for the drive-thru went out into the street. A large crowd was on hand for the opening of the new Dunkin' on Wednesday at 250 Lincoln Ave. in Charleston.