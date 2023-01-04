Mattoon council hears update on Dunkin' construction plans

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Construction may begin later this year on the long planned Dunkin' Donuts in front of the Cross County Mall.

City Administrator Kyle Gill reported Tuesday evening to the Mattoon City Council that the Dunkin' developer called him earlier that day to get contact information for the demolition contractor that tore down the old Taco Bell building along Broadway Avenue East.

Gill said the developer is interested in having the remnants of that Taco Bell building's concrete removed in the near term to prepare for constructing the new Dunkin' location.

"Hopefully, they will be moving right along on a new building," Gill said. Plans for the Mattoon Dunkin' were first announced in March 2021.

In other matters, council member David Phipps reported that Mattoon Public Works Department crews put in 215 hours plowing and salting streets and responding to broken water lines during the Dec. 22-24 winter storm.

Phipps said the worst breaks occurred in the water and sprinkler systems at the former Gowin Parc senior living facility at 300 Lerna Road. Gill added that the city's firefighters and police officers were very busy during the storm, as well.

The council also voted to purchase 10 Taser model 7 units and cartridges from Axon Enterprise, Inc. for $28,238. These items will be purchased through the Mattoon Police Department's DUI fund and the city's video gaming fund.

"The ones we are carrying are approximately 10 years old and they are starting to fail," said Police Chief Sam Gaines of the old Tasers.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

