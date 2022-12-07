Mattoon council hears updates on Brown Shoe, vacant house demolitions

MATTOON — Demolition work has been progressing this fall on the three-story, nearly 80,000-square-foot former Brown Shoe factory on the north side of town.

The Mattoon City Council heard this report Tuesday evening as it also discussed the city's ongoing efforts to demolish houses that are abandoned and open to the elements. The council also approved a proposed $5.09 million levy for 2022-2023 and accepted a $100,000 grant for planting trees.

Mayor Rick Hall said he and City Administrator Kyle Gill recently visited the Brown Shoe demolition job site, 1400 Piatt Ave., and are glad to see work progressing there. The aging structure has been vacant since the Mattoon School District sold this property and moved its bus depot from there in 2018.

"It's still an eyesore to the community and we need to clean it up," Hall said.

Drum Demolition & Debris Removal owner George Drum of Casey said on Wednesday that when he began work at the Brown Shoe site earlier this fall, he found there were several homeless people living there even though the building is in bad condition. He said one section of the first floor has collapsed into the basement.

The contractor said the sheer size of the building makes it a challenging project, estimating that the exterior walls contain 200,000 bricks. Drum said he plans to salvage bricks, oak timbers, the Brown Shoe crest on the front of the building and other materials for sale as the demolition progresses.

"It's going to take a long time, probably probably six months to a year," Drum said of the demolition. He said owner Dave Nelson of Kansas City, Missouri does not have any plans for the property at this time. "He just wants the building demolished and the site cleaned up."

The council's discussion of demolition projects began after audience member John Dhermy said he feels that the city has been slow to pursue the demolition of abandoned and open houses throughout town, including one at 712 Wabash Ave. that has holes in the roof.

"These are not just areas (of town), these are all over the place," Dhermy said.

Hall said the city is working its way through a list of houses for possible demolition. He added that the related court process is time consuming and each demolition can cost the city up to $10,000.

"That 712 Wabash house is one of them that we have on the list to try to go for demolition for being open and abandoned," Gill said.

Regarding the levy, Finance Director Beth Wright has said the city is seeking $5.09 million but will likely get closer to $5.01 million once the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL) in Coles County is applied and the county completes its property tax assessment and allocation process.

Wright has estimated that the city's property tax rate will increase from 2.28% to 2.31% under the proposed levy. She said this would result in the city's share of the annual property tax bill for a $100,000 home, for example, increasing by $7.39.

Regarding the grant, the council accepted $100,000 grant from the Lumpkin Family Foundation for tree planting from 2023 to 2027 and authorized matching city funds of $5,000 per year for five years for a total of $25,000.

The tree plantings will be focused on Broadway Avenue and the east side of the community; parks, Dodge Grove Cemetery, and the Lake Mattoon recreational areas; and boulevards throughout the community.