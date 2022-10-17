Mattoon council may renew solar farm permit, sell downtown lot

MATTOON — The City Council will consider renewing a permit for a planned solar farm and selling a downtown lot during its Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting.

The council will consider renewing the special use permit for the planned Serenity Solar project on a 36-acre field at 1021 N. 33rd St. on the northwest edge of town. The council first approved the permit in 2018 and renewed it in 2020 as Serenity Solar owner Cypress Creek Renewables of Santa Monica, California continues to plan for constructing the project.

Cypress Creek said in its permit re-application that the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, passed in September 2021, requires electric utilities to value solar and other energy sources according to their benefits to the electric system. The company reported that this law makes solar more economical in Illinois and ties into the state's goal that renewable energy will account for 50% of Illinois’ eligible retail electricity sales by 2040.

The company reported that it plans to construct and operate a 5-megawatt solar energy facility to generate and sell electricity that will be sent through electrical sub-transmission lines to utility distribution systems for delivery to ratepayers. Cypress Creek will lease the land on North 33rd from Marilyn Degler McClean.

Regarding the property sale, the city held a public auction on Sept. 19 through Bauer Auction Service for the vacant lot that it owns at 2017 Western Ave. The previous owners accepted an agreement to sign over this property to the city following a fire there in January 2010. Carl and Kelsa Bartels of Mattoon submitted the high bid of $5,800 for the property, which was appraised at $5,750.

Carl and Kelsa Bartels own her family's House Brothers Tavern at 2009 Western Ave., east of the vacant lot, and recently purchased Pat's Lounge at 2019 Western, west of the vacant lot. House Brothers recently created a beer garden along its west wall, on which a new mural honoring the family's long history of military service is painted.

Kelsa Bartels said she now plans to fence off the vacant lot and give it a concrete surface to create another beer garden, not connected to House Brothers, to give people a nice place to sit outside next to Pat's Lounge.

Other proposals on the meeting agenda include hiring Shawn Wernsing as a public works maintenance worker, appointing Scott Carter to the Mattoon Arts Council, and allocating a $500 tourism grant from hotel/motel tax funds to Omega Nu Chapter of Sigma Alpha for the Oct. 29 Witches Walk and Ball.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. Those wishing to attend remotely can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC221018 or call 415-655-0001, meeting number 2558 353 8903 and password 20819.